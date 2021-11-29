Edible Stocking Stuffers for the Foodies in Your Family

For many people, stockings are just as important on Christmas morning as the presents under the tree. While small trinkets always make fun stocking stuffers, it’s hard to beat a food-related gift that you know your recipient will enjoy. That’s why we’ve scoured the web to find the perfect edibles to put in your loved ones’ stockings this year.

Finding the perfect stocking stuffer can be tricky because it has to be small and should be relatively inexpensive. This can make it difficult to find goodies that are also unique and that your giftee will actually use. That’s why edible gifts make the perfect stocking stuffers, and here are some of faves this year.

Popbar Hot Chocolate Sticks

We’re pretty sure it’s illegal not to drink hot chocolate on Christmas Day. Okay, maybe not, but it’s hard to beat a warm mug of this holiday treat after opening your presents. For a richer drink that doesn’t involve following a complicated recipe, try these hot chocolate sticks.

When stirred into hot water or milk, these goodies dissolve and create a smooth cup of hot chocolate that will rival any packaged cocoa mix. Throw one of these into each stocking so everyone can enjoy a cup while opening the rest of their gifts.

Harney & Sons Tea Sampler Pack

If someone on your Christmas list isn’t a fan of super-sweet drinks, like cocoa, gift them a mega-supply of teas, instead. This sampler pack contains 40 tea bags in 15 different flavors, so they’re bound to find some they love. Even better, you can divide these up and stick a handful in every stocking, if you want.

Organic citron and peppermint, hot cinnamon spice, and raspberry herbal are just of few of the delicious flavors you’ll get. This pack also comes with honey sticks that can be stirred into the tea for some added sweetness.

Blooming Lollipops

If you’re looking for a unique stocking stuffer that keeps on giving, order a pack of these blooming lollipops. After the lollipop is gone, your recipient can plant the stick and grow an herb or flower.

Each set contains eight lollipops in unique flavors, like sage and marshmallow, or peach and marigold. The corresponding herb or flower is what grows after the stick is planted. These make a fun gift, and any gardeners in your family will particularly appreciate them.

Smart Sweets Gummy Worms

We all know someone who has a major sweet tooth, but is trying to cut down. If you’re looking for a healthier candy to stuff in a stocking, grab a package of Smart Sweets gummy worms. This brand has become popular for its variety of low-sugar gummies.

These gummy worms are a classic option, but you can also get peach rings, cola gummies, fish, and more. Each package includes six bags, or you can pick up a variety pack and get eight, so everyone can get some gummies in their stocking this year.

Golden Milk Powder

Foodies and spice aficionados will appreciate a more elevated edible stocking stuffer, like this container of golden milk powder. It’s a multi-use product your recipient is sure to appreciate.

The spice mix is a blend of turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper, nutmeg, and roasted coriander that creates this traditional Indian drink. It can be simmered with warm milk and enjoyed on its own. However, you can also add it to smoothies, baked goods, or anything else that would benefit from a warm spice mixture.

Strawberry Mochi

Mochi is a popular soft, gummy-like Japanese treat made from rice flour. It’s also often made with a red bean paste filling, which can be off-putting to those who aren’t used to it. Fortunately, sweet mochi flavors have also become popular.

Strawberry mochi is perfect for anyone who’s adventurous enough to try a Japanese goodie but might not be ready for bean filling. These treats have a sweet strawberry filling and are coated with a light layer of white chocolate for a sweet and tasty, truly unique treat.

Global Hot Sauce Kit

While some people wish for candy and chocolate in their stockings, there are others who would rather get something savory. Gourmet hot sauce is always a great pick for those folks, and this hot sauce kit will give them a chance to try some new flavors.

It includes sauces inspired by Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. You can throw the entire package into a single stocking or put individual bottles in multiple stockings to get your money’s worth. The brand also sells barbecue rubs if your recipient isn’t a fan of too much spice.

Sticky Fingers Scone Mix

Scones are European baked goods made without yeast, which gives them their signature dense texture. They can be sweet or savory and are usually served with butter or jam. They can be a little tricky to make, but this scone mix greatly simplifies the process.

Just add water, and you’ll have delicious traditional scones in about 20 minutes. This tart cherry flavor is great for brightening up the density of the dough, and it pairs beautifully with a simple glaze. It also makes the perfect stocking stuffer for any baker in the family.

Mike’s Hot Honey

For a foodie who’s always looking for ways to kick their meals up a notch, Mike’s Hot Honey delivers. Made with chili-infused honey and a splash of vinegar, this condiment is sweet, spicy, and a little tangy.

It can be drizzled on practically anything, from pizza and wings to salads, to add a kick of flavor. It can also be used to create unique cocktails or add a sinus-clearing punch to a cup of tea. Basically, this gift offers endless possibilities, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for just about anyone.

The best thing about stocking stuffers is the element of surprise, which can make them even more exciting than anything under the tree. Any of these edibles offer a fun, unique way to ensure those stockings won’t disappoint this year.