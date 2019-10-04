Hot, Cold, or Spiked: 7 Apple Cider Recipes to Enjoy This Fall

As you walk through the produce aisle this time of year, the sweet aroma of apple fills the air, and the cider probably catches your eye, too. But, did you know making it at home can be super easy?

Not only will your cider have a fresh taste like no other, but your home will fill up with a fruity fragrance that will warm your family’s heart right up. Whether you like yours hot, cold, spiked, spiced, or mixed with other fruit infusions, we’ve got a recipe for you.

Homemade Apple Cider

This recipe made it to the top of our list for a few reasons. You can create this beverage in a stockpot, Crock-Pot, or Instant Pot. So whichever handy tool has become your ultimate kitchen sidekick, this recipe has instructions for you to follow.

You’ll also love the optional variations if you’re looking for something with an extra kick, or if you’d like to create more of an adult thirst-quencher. Enjoy this beverage in a mug or rocks glass.

Get the Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

Spiced Hot Apple Cider

Here’s a quick and easy hot cider you can make within ten minutes. If you have a last-minute get-together, or your kids have invited a friend for a sleepover, this is the perfect treat.

You can enjoy this first thing in the morning, or try this mulled apple cider as a way to end a perfect fall evening with your loved one.

Get the Recipe: Campbells

Chilled Apple Cider Punch

If it’s still warm enough to enjoy time outside and you’re planning a small party, this one is perfect for you. The punch recipe uses a few bottles of ginger beer mixed in with orange juice and of course apple cider.

If you’d like a little extra kick, throw in some additional rum and enjoy sipping on this crisp and refreshing pick-me-up.

Get the Recipe: My Heart Beets

Apple Pear Cider

This cider is made using the traditional method of heating your fruit and spices in water and then mashing all of the ingredients together. Once all the ingredients are well-blended, you’ll put your thick compote through a fine sieve and strain.

The in-season apples and pears will make this cider one to remember. Enjoy this fresh and in front of the fireplace with a book and a blanket.

Get the Recipe: Cooking with A Wallflower

Spiked Apple Cider Cocktail

We couldn’t leave out the spiked versions of this fall classic. This is the perfect addition to any Halloween party, autumn poker night, or girl’s night in. It’s super easy to throw together, and you can have drinks in everyone’s hands in under 10 minutes.

How can you go wrong with this lip-smacking apple beverage? Just make sure you have a few friends around to help finish this one because it makes up to six servings.

Get the Recipe: Food Network

Apple Cider Moscow Mule

Moscow mules have become an ever-popular drink and are primarily known for the copper mug they’re traditionally served in. The spicy taste of ginger beer combined with the freshly squeezed lime and apple cider and vodka make this drink irresistible.

It tastes super fresh, and the apple adds the perfect crisp. Be careful, though; these drinks are dangerously addicting.

Get the Recipe: Homemade Interest

Mulled Apple Cider

In this recipe, you take already-made cider and many other ingredients to create a Crock-Pot mulled cider. With fresh ingredients like cranberries, orange slices, ginger, and even pineapple juice, you’ll get to enjoy this lip-puckering and sweet delight.

The spices—cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, allspice berries, and clove—help to create a seriously delicious mulled beverage. So grab a mug and enjoy sipping on this unique drink.

Get the Recipe: A Mind Full Mom

So there you have it. If you still haven’t gone apple picking with friends or family, then let this be seven reasons why you should. We hope you take in the cool crisp air that autumn has to offer and create yourself a soul-warming drink that will make your heart smile.