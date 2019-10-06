12 Delicious Fall-Inspired Grilling Recipes

Autumn might be here, but that doesn’t mean you have to put your grill away just yet. We found 12 fall-inspired recipes that feature our favorite in-season fruits and vegetables.

We’ve thrown steaks, chicken, and even corn on the cob on the grill, but perhaps you’ve never thought to put apples or squash on the barbecue. Well, we’re here to tell you, you can. Try out these fun and delicious in-season food recipes.

Apples

This lip-puckering fruit tastes so good on its own but also complements many popular dishes. Around this time of year, it becomes the center of attention when baked into pies and pastries, too.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to try these sweet slices with char marks, then now is the time. If it’s still warm out where you live, give these grilled apple recipes a try.

Glazed Grilled Pork Chops with Grilled Cinnamon Apples

Pork chops and cinnamon apples are a family favorite in many households, but who would have thought you could put this delicious meal together on the grill?

You’ll learn to make a sweet glaze with ingredients like apple jelly, Dijon mustard, ancho chile, and cinnamon. Once you grill your chops and apple slices to perfection, you’ll drizzle the glaze right on top.

Get the Recipe: Grill Seeker

Smoked Grilled Apples Dessert

You can eat an apple dipped in caramel, baked into a treat, or even fried into a fritter, but have you ever tried it smoked on the grill? If not, then this unique recipe is a must-try.

You first hollow out the apple; then you stuff it with cinnamon, sugar, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and a few other ingredients. Next you place them in the covered foil pan and put on the grill. This recipe will be different than anything you’ve ever eaten.

Get the Recipe: Homemade and Yummy

Grilled Cinnamon Apples

This recipe is fun to throw together with only a few ingredients. The author teaches you about putting sliced apples in lemon water to keep them from turning brown.

You’ll need to core, slice, grill, and then sprinkle the apples; before you know it, you’ll have a delicious chargrilled snack.

Get the Recipe: The Spruce Eats

Potatoes

Potatoes are a well-known vegetable, and you’ve probably had the chance to try a grilled version at some point. If you haven’t, now is the best time because we’re in the midst of the harvesting season.

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

If you want a side dish that has both sweet and savory flavors, this is the recipe. The thinly sliced sweet potato pieces taste divine on their own after being drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt. However, if you’re looking for a little more flair, then toss them in the cilantro lime dressing after they’re grilled.

Get the Recipe: Simply Recipes

Grilled Potatoes in Foil

Although this side dish isn’t the most calorie-friendly, delicious flavors are loaded in each bite. When we say loaded flavors, we mean ranch seasoning, cheese, bacon, sour cream, and the list goes on.

Enjoy this with grilled sirloin steak or a cheeseburger before it gets too cold out.

Get the Recipe: Dinner at the Zoo

Buttery Grilled Sweet Potato Bundles

These sweet potato bundles are oh so yummy and easy to throw together. You can’t go wrong with only three ingredients, especially when you don’t have time to fiddle with a new complicated recipe. Try this stress-free dish with chargrilled chicken or shrimp skewers.

Get the Recipe: McCormick

Pears

This sweet treat is often compared to an apple due to the similarities in texture and even taste, but it deserves a category of its own.

Pears have a juicy and subtly sweet taste and are best this time of year. So grab a few at your next trip to the supermarket because these recipes are packed with flavor.

Grilled Pear Salad

If you think delicate pears don’t belong on an open flame, think again. Much like apples, grilling brings out a whole new world of flavors, and what better way to complement the fruit than with a sweet and dainty salad.

Get the Recipe: My Recipes[/recipelink

Grilled Stuffed Pears

[caption id="attachment_10456" align="alignnone" width="700"] USA Pears[/caption]

These stuffed pears make an elegant, yet filling, main course option. The nutritious quinoa combined with chorizo, almonds, and even a little mint to spruce it up creates a meal like no other.

The sweet and juicy grilled pears combined with the other fresh and savory ingredients stand out in each bite. You have to try this unique and healthy meal.

[recipelink url="https://usapears.org/recipe/grilled-stuffed-pears/"] USA Pears

Grilled Cinnamon Maple Pears

These cinnamon maple pears are simple to prepare and make a fantastic dessert. What’s excellent is that they’re super healthy, and you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in dessert.

Once you grill your pears, top them with yogurt and granola to make each bite nutritious and satisfying.

Get the Recipe: At BBQ

Squash

Everybody knows that squash is a classic fall favorite, so we’ve provided a variety of three grilled squash recipes. Whether you love that butternut flavor, or acorn squash is more your thing, we’ve got something for you.

Grilled Butternut Squash with Chimichurri

This recipe walks you through a tutorial with pictures, so you know exactly how to prepare and grill your butternut squash. For a little extra flair, make the recommended chimichurri sauce that complements the dish so nicely.

You can enjoy this as your main course or as a side dish. Whichever you decide, we hope you enjoy each bite.

Get the Recipe: It Doesn’t Taste like Chicken

Grilled Maple Glazed Acorn Squash

Have you ever tried acorn squash? The mild and buttery flavor is so yummy, and you can cook it in a variety of ways, but today we’re all about grilling. This maple-glazed acorn squash recipe is mouthwatering due to the blend of sweet and spicy. You’ll likely make this one again and again.

Get the Recipe: Food Network

Grilled Pumpkin with Paprika

It’s October, so of course, we can’t leave out the pumpkin. This recipe is as simple as it gets, which is great because you get to enjoy the natural flavors of this sweet winter squash. Just a little olive oil, garlic, and smoked paprika—how could this not taste delicious?

Get the Recipe: Taste

So as you can see, you can throw a variety of yummy fall fruits and vegetables on an open flame—each recipe here is proof. Now all you need to do is light it up, and get to grilling.