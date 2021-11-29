This week might begin in November, but it’s actually the beginning of December. Not only does that mean a massive beginning of the month drop, but also new holiday content for your weekend marathon watching.

This week, fans can look forward to the anticipated holiday romantic comedy Single All the Way starring Michael Urie and Philomen Chambers as best friends who go home together for the holidays and might discover they’re more than just friends.

Then, of course, there are the usual releases of classic films, kids’ entertainment, and documentaries. Basically, whether you want Christmas cheer or not, this week has something for you.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 29, 2021.

Nov. 29 14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible : A mountaineer sets out to climb all of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks.

Nov. 30 Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist; Snowy Stories; The Lost Valentines Musical : Go on adventures with Charlie as he uses different shapes and colors to tell stories. Coming Home in the Dark: A school teacher and his family are taken, and he is forced to relive his past. More the Merrier: Five stories come together during a night out. The Summit of the Gods: A photojournalist goes looking for a missing climber from the first Mount Everest expedition.



Play Video

Dec. 1 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: The manga series comes to Netflix. Kayko and Kokosh: Season 1 and 2: T wo warriors defend their home from knights in this animated series. Lost in Space: Season 3: The adaptation of the popular classic series continues. The Power of the Dog: Two rancher brothers’ family is changed when one marries. Are You the One: Season 3: Singles vacation at a tropical destination in order to find love. Blood and Bone: A man becomes well-known in underground fighting circles as he attempts to avenge a friend. Body of Lies: A CIA operative attempts to capture a wanted terrorist. Bordertown: Mural Murders: The popular series about a murder investigator continues in this special.



Play Video

Dec. 1 [Con’t] Chloe: A woman believes her husband is cheating and hires an escort to tempt him. Chocolat: A chocolatier and her daughter move into a small French town and begin to break traditions. Closer: Four people become entangled in romantic relationships that all connect. Death at a Funeral: A man attempts to give his father a proper burial but his family interferes. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat: Mike Myers stars in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic. The Final Destination; Final Destination 3; Final Destination 5: Movies one, three, and five of the iconic horror series come to Netflix. Fool’s Gold: Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey star in this film about treasure hunting. The Fourth Kind: A psychologist records seasons of clients who experience alien encounters in their dreams.



Play Video

Dec. 1 [Con’t] Ink Master: Season 3 and Season 4 : Season three and four of the tattoo competition show come to Netflix. Knight Rider 2000: David Hasselhoff reprises his role from the famous tv series. Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4: The famed ’80 series comes to streaming. Law Abiding Citizen: A man becomes a vigilante after his wife and child are killed in a home invasion. The Legend of Zorro: Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones star in this film about the legendary hero. Life: An ER doctor and a hospital CEO butt heads. Looper: A hitman is sent back in time to be killed by his younger self.



Play Video

Dec. 1 [Con’t] The Mask of Zorro: Zorro trains his replacement in this film starring Antonio Banderas. Minority Report: Technology allows people to be arrested before they commit their crimes in this action-thriller. Pet Sematary (1989): A cemetery has the power to raise the dead in this Stephen King adaptation. Premonition: A woman has a premonition about her husband’s death and must fight to save him before it’s too late. Sabrina: Harrison Ford stars in this remake of the Audrey Hepburn classic. Soul Surfer: This biopic explores the life of surfer Bethany Hamilton. Stepmom: Julie Roberts stars as a stepmother attempting to connect with her stepchildren in this film.



Play Video

Dec. 1 [Con’t] Stuart Little 2: The famous mouse is back in his second film. Sucker Punch: Women attempt to escape an asylum via a fantasy world. Think Like a Man: Four men discover their partners have been using dating advice against them. Tremors: Giant worm monsters terrorize a town in this cult classic film. We Were Soldiers: This film tells the story of the first battle between the United States and North Vietnam. Wild Thing: Two students and a guidance counselor are involved in a murder investigation. Wyatt Earp: This film tells the story of the legendary cowboy.



Play Video

Dec. 2 The Alpinist : Climber Marc-André Leclerc makes dangerous ascents in this documentary. Coyotes: A camping group finds diamonds and struggles with what to do with them while the original owners hunt to find them. Single All the Way: A man brings his best friend home for Christmas but might discover they’re more than friends. The Whole Truth: A lawyer attempts to earn an acquittal for a teen accused of killing his father.



Play Video