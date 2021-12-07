10 Boozy Gifts for the Aspiring Mixologist in Your Life

If you know a special someone who loves learning about the history of cocktails and appreciates quality ingredients and techniques, these booze-related gifts will help them raise their mixology game.

To understand the fundamentals of how to create a delicious cocktail, you have to immerse yourself in the hobby and hone those skills. From blenders to bar kits, we have 10 perfect items any aspiring mixologist would love to receive this holiday season.

The Essential Bar Book for Home Mixologists

Anyone new to the hobby of designing signature cocktails must understand the fundamentals to give them just the right amount of oomph. The Essential Bar Book for Home Mixologists by Amy Traynor covers everything from choosing the right ingredients to serving drinks in the correct glassware.

It also includes basics about tools, techniques, and everything you need to properly stock your bar. While the book reads effortlessly as a mixology manual, it also includes recipes and fun stories behind the creation of each cocktail.

The Essential Bar Book Techniques, tools, and recipes to master the art of mixology.

A Bar Cart

While many of us dream of a home bar, complete with a few shelves displaying our quality liquors, not all homes have the room for it. Enter bar carts; the perfect renter-friendly solution that’ll give your home a really cool vibe.

The Haotion Cart offers a rustic appeal that is charming and fitting for most home decors. It measures 31.1 x 15.75 x 35.43 inches which means it won’t take up much more than an empty corner of a room.

You’ll have a chance to store drinks, glassware, all your tools and cart them around for small parties and get-togethers with friends. Plus, the removable top tray comes in a clutch when you have food and drinks to pass around.

Haotion Bar Cart An upgraded yet smaller alternative to a stationary bar.

Bar Cabinet

Bar cabinets (the more mature and permanent version of the bar cart) have recently experienced a surge in popularity. A cabinet stays put, looks elegant, and has a special place for storing everything without displaying every single bottle and tool out in the open.

Their less cluttered and sleek appeal make these lovely additions to any home with a resident mixologist. This model from Kings Brand Furniture measures 32 x 12 x 48 inches and features a black finish that’ll match most home décor.

Kings Liquor Cabinet A chic way to store bottles and tools.

A Bartending Kit

Now, let’s move on to the actual tools a mixologist-in-the-making will surely need. We’re talking about items like a muddler, shaker, and strainer, all of which are essential to create cocktails. This 10-piece set is an absolute must!

Your friend will have a chance to put his or her skills to work with the actual tools the pros use behind the bar. These high-quality tools also look stunning showcased in a bamboo or mahogany stand. Plus, the set is available in gold or silver.

Mixology & Craft Bar Tool Set A sleek set of all the tools a mixologist needs.

A Blender

Today, it’s oh-so-popular to add a single large ice cube to a cocktail, but one must also appreciate the chilled character that only a frozen beverage can bring. That’s where the Ninja professional blender comes into play.

Sweet fruit daiquiris, refreshing piña coladas, and tart margaritas all need a little help to bring them to life. With a high-quality blender like this one, your friend or loved one will be able to bring any party to life. He or she will be able to make multiple drinks simultaneously and serve all their guests in no time.

Of course, a good blender comes in handy for making more than cocktails; your giftee will also be able to make soups, sauces, dips, and so much more.

Ninja Professional-Grade Blender For sweet daiquiris and tart margaritas.

A Smoking Gun

Any mixologist will absolutely ooh and ahh over this fascinating tool, and we don’t blame them—it’s just way cool. The smoking gun infuses any cocktail with the delicate flavor of smoke using a tiny amount of wood chips to light it.

By lighting the woodchips in the chamber, you notice how quickly smoke begins to form and, in turn, is absorbed into the food or drink you plan to smoke.

Your cocktail-creating friend will get good use out of this if they cook, as well. They can use it on meats, fish, cheese, and pasta dishes.

homia Smoking Gun Wood Smoke Infuser Starter Kit Infuses cocktails with smoke for gorgeous presentation and exquisite flavor.

Silicone Ice Cube Trays

When it comes to mixing brilliant beverages, ice matters more than you might think. If it’s too small, it melts too quickly and dilutes a drink. Also, if you add too much, you leave less room for the liquid components.

Enter, large ice cube trays—the perfect solution for all of these cocktail conundrums. These gorgeous cubes and spheres will also look fantastic in a rocks glass, surrounded by a signature drink, and finished with a fancy garnish.

Ticent Large Silicone Ice Trays Just what any cocktail needs for a classy kick.

Bar Glass Rimmers

Once a mixologist starts creating signature beverages, their friends and family are sure to start requesting them at every get-together. Just as every drink needs a proper balance of ingredients and appropriate glassware, an embellished rim can make an enormous difference, as well.

Margaritas need some kosher salt, while daiquiris look stunning with a sugar rim, but there’s so much you can do to kick it up a notch. For example, you can add some chipotle chili powder to the salt for a spicier margarita or a bit of cracked pepper to add some pop to a bloody mary.

The possibilities are endless here, but your mixologist friend already knows that.

New Star Foodservice Rim those glasses just like a pro bartender.

Flavored Purées

Balancing ingredients and experimenting with new flavors is what mixology is all about. These tasty fruit purées can provide just what some cocktails need. This set includes the following six flavors:

Strawberry

Raspberry

Peach

Blueberry

Black Cherry

Crisp Apple

Each 16.9-ounce bottle features a volcano-shaped spout for perfect drizzling, and each is made with natural fruit. Beyond alcoholic beverages, you can also use these syrups to flavor lemonades and mocktails.

Real Fruit Purée Syrups An excellent set of fruity flavorings some cocktails needs.

Bitters

Bitters are a necessary ingredient to augment many cocktail creations, so having a set on hand is a must. We love this set from the Hella Cocktail Co. because it includes all the following flavors:

Citrus

Ginger

Chili

Orange

Aromatic

Each bottle holds 8.5 ounces of bitters, natural fruit peel, and whole spices. Your mixologist can experiment and discover the vast difference a few drops of one of these can make in a cocktail, versus without.

Any of these tools or ingredients is sure to put a smile on your fave mixologist’s face. Plus, you’ll get to reap the benefits by enjoying all of their new creations!