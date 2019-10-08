Glow Sticks Are an Awesome Halloween Safety Hack

Stressed about safety on Halloween night? Bust out the glow sticks. Kids can’t resist them, and it’s easy for parents (and drivers) to see a kid who’s lit up like a party bus.

A few years ago I impulsively bought a ton of glow sticks on Amazon because they were a dirt-cheap daily deal. My family and I played with a few of them, but by the end of summer, we still had a lot of glow sticks left. Hundreds of them, even.

Halloween rolled around and it dawned on me the best way to get rid of the bazillion glow sticks I had was to hand them out by the handfuls to kids on Halloween.

Not only did the kids love getting the glow sticks—have you ever met a child who wasn’t totally enraptured by them?—but within the first hour of trick or treating in my neighborhood, I saw hundreds of kids walking around glowing brightly in the night with the glow stick bracelets they’d picked up at our house.

Whether you stop by your local Halloween store or hop on Amazon, it’s pretty inexpensive to snap up a few hundred glow stick bracelets to hand out. Not only will you make Halloween night a little bit safer for the trick-or-treaters that come your way, but you’ll also have cool non-food treats on hand so you can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project to make Halloween safer for kids with food allergies.