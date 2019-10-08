X
Popular Searches

Glow Sticks Are an Awesome Halloween Safety Hack

Jason Fitzpatrick @jasonfitzpatric
a teenager with glow stick bracelets
Glow Mind

Stressed about safety on Halloween night? Bust out the glow sticks. Kids can’t resist them, and it’s easy for parents (and drivers) to see a kid who’s lit up like a party bus.

A few years ago I impulsively bought a ton of glow sticks on Amazon because they were a dirt-cheap daily deal. My family and I played with a few of them, but by the end of summer, we still had a lot of glow sticks left. Hundreds of them, even.

Halloween rolled around and it dawned on me the best way to get rid of the bazillion glow sticks I had was to hand them out by the handfuls to kids on Halloween.

Not only did the kids love getting the glow sticks—have you ever met a child who wasn’t totally enraptured by them?—but within the first hour of trick or treating in my neighborhood, I saw hundreds of kids walking around glowing brightly in the night with the glow stick bracelets they’d picked up at our house.

Best Bracelet Bundle

300 Glow Sticks Bulk Party Supplies - Glow in The Dark Fun Party Pack with 8" Glowsticks and Connectors for Bracelets and Necklaces for Kids and Adults

Extra bright and sporting strong connectors, these glow stick bracelets are perfect for handing out on Halloween.

   Shop Now   

$19.95
More offers

Whether you stop by your local Halloween store or hop on Amazon, it’s pretty inexpensive to snap up a few hundred glow stick bracelets to hand out. Not only will you make Halloween night a little bit safer for the trick-or-treaters that come your way, but you’ll also have cool non-food treats on hand so you can participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project to make Halloween safer for kids with food allergies.

READ NEXT
Jason Fitzpatrick Jason Fitzpatrick
Jason Fitzpatrick is the Editor in Chief of LifeSavvy. He has over a decade of experience in publishing and has authored thousands of articles at LifeSavvy, Review Geek, How-To Geek, and Lifehacker. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular
How to Clean Your Oven (Inside and Out)
Yvonne Glasgow |
You don’t need fancy cleaners or strong chemicals to get a clean oven. Even if there are baked on stains and globs of who-knows-what, there are a couple of ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, which will help you get a clean oven, inside and out.
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?