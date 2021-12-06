X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Dec. 6, 2021

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

Isla Fisher and Eric Bana star in Netflix's Back to the Outback.
Isla Fisher and Eric Bana star in Netflix’s Back to the Outback. Netflix

If you’re over the barrage of holiday films already, Netflix is giving you a bit of a break this week. While there are a few coming, there are some new, fresh items dropping as well.

Some of the biggest releases to be on the lookout for include a new comedy special from Nailed It host Nicole Byer, a fun animated film starring Isla Fisher and Eric Bana, as well as a documentary on the power of films. Overall, it’s a diverse week for your Netflix queue.

Ready to make your to-watch list? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 6, 2021.

  • Dec. 6
    • David and the Elves: An overworked elf goes to the real world to enjoy Christmas with a new friend.
    • Voir: This documentary explores the power of movies.

  • Dec. 7
    • Centaurworld: Season 2: The animated series about a warhorse being transported to a magical land continues.
    • Go Dog Go: Season 2: Dogs Tag and Scooch go on adventures.
    • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo): The Nailed It host’s comedy special comes to Netflix.
  • Dec. 8
    • Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special: Comedian Carolin Kebekus examines the holidays in this special.

  • Dec. 9
    • Asakusa Kid: Two comedians’ careers go through ebbs and flows in this film.
    • Bathtubs Over Broadway: This documentary follows a man looking for rare industrial musicals.
    • Bonus Family: Season 4: The Swedish drama about a blended family continues.
    • The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos: This series follows famous Brazilian singer Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa as they record together.

  • Dec. 10
    • Anonymously Yours: Accidental text messages bring two teens together, but they don’t realize they know one another in real life.
    • Aranyak: Two cops navigate a murder investigation.
    • Back to the Outback: The Australian reptiles in a zoo attempt an escape back to the wild.
    • How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral: The next installment of this film series comes to streaming.
    • Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties): Eight twenty-somethings come together to find success in Austin, Texas in this reality show.

  • Dec. 10 [Con’t]
    • Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!: This adult animated series looks at the popular cartoons of the ’80s and ’90s.
    • The Shack: A man visits a deserted shack after receiving a mysterious letter.
    • Still Out of My League: A woman who broke up with her ex navigates life and a new relationship afterward.
    • Two: Two people awake to find their abdomens sewn together.
    • The Unforgivable: A woman is released from prison and attempts to re-enter society.
  • Dec. 11
    • Fast Color: A woman with supernatural powers must return home as people search for her.
    • The Hungry and the Hairy: Two friends travel Korea on motorbikes and explore the country’s food and scenic locations.
