If you’re over the barrage of holiday films already, Netflix is giving you a bit of a break this week. While there are a few coming, there are some new, fresh items dropping as well.
Some of the biggest releases to be on the lookout for include a new comedy special from Nailed It host Nicole Byer, a fun animated film starring Isla Fisher and Eric Bana, as well as a documentary on the power of films. Overall, it’s a diverse week for your Netflix queue.
Ready to make your to-watch list? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 6, 2021.
- Dec. 6
- David and the Elves: An overworked elf goes to the real world to enjoy Christmas with a new friend.
- Voir: This documentary explores the power of movies.
- Dec. 7
- Centaurworld: Season 2: The animated series about a warhorse being transported to a magical land continues.
- Go Dog Go: Season 2: Dogs Tag and Scooch go on adventures.
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo): The Nailed It host’s comedy special comes to Netflix.
- Dec. 8
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special: Comedian Carolin Kebekus examines the holidays in this special.
- Dec. 9
- Asakusa Kid: Two comedians’ careers go through ebbs and flows in this film.
- Bathtubs Over Broadway: This documentary follows a man looking for rare industrial musicals.
- Bonus Family: Season 4: The Swedish drama about a blended family continues.
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos: This series follows famous Brazilian singer Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa as they record together.
- Dec. 10
- Anonymously Yours: Accidental text messages bring two teens together, but they don’t realize they know one another in real life.
- Aranyak: Two cops navigate a murder investigation.
- Back to the Outback: The Australian reptiles in a zoo attempt an escape back to the wild.
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral: The next installment of this film series comes to streaming.
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties): Eight twenty-somethings come together to find success in Austin, Texas in this reality show.
- Dec. 10 [Con’t]
- Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!: This adult animated series looks at the popular cartoons of the ’80s and ’90s.
- The Shack: A man visits a deserted shack after receiving a mysterious letter.
- Still Out of My League: A woman who broke up with her ex navigates life and a new relationship afterward.
- Two: Two people awake to find their abdomens sewn together.
- The Unforgivable: A woman is released from prison and attempts to re-enter society.
- Dec. 11
- Fast Color: A woman with supernatural powers must return home as people search for her.
- The Hungry and the Hairy: Two friends travel Korea on motorbikes and explore the country’s food and scenic locations.