If you’re over the barrage of holiday films already, Netflix is giving you a bit of a break this week. While there are a few coming, there are some new, fresh items dropping as well.

Some of the biggest releases to be on the lookout for include a new comedy special from Nailed It host Nicole Byer, a fun animated film starring Isla Fisher and Eric Bana, as well as a documentary on the power of films. Overall, it’s a diverse week for your Netflix queue.

Ready to make your to-watch list? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 6, 2021.

Dec. 6 David and the Elves: An overworked elf goes to the real world to enjoy Christmas with a new friend. Voir: This documentary explores the power of movies.



Dec. 7 Centaurworld: Season 2: The animated series about a warhorse being transported to a magical land continues. Go Dog Go: Season 2: Dogs Tag and Scooch go on adventures. Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo): The Nailed It host’s comedy special comes to Netflix.

Dec. 8 Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special: Comedian Carolin Kebekus examines the holidays in this special.



Dec. 9 Asakusa Kid: Two comedians’ careers go through ebbs and flows in this film. Bathtubs Over Broadway: This documentary follows a man looking for rare industrial musicals. Bonus Family: Season 4: The Swedish drama about a blended family continues. The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos: This series follows famous Brazilian singer Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa as they record together.



Dec. 10 Anonymously Yours : Accidental text messages bring two teens together, but they don’t realize they know one another in real life. Aranyak: Two cops navigate a murder investigation. Back to the Outback: The Australian reptiles in a zoo attempt an escape back to the wild. How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral: The next installment of this film series comes to streaming. Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties): Eight twenty-somethings come together to find success in Austin, Texas in this reality show.



