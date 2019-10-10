10 Perfect Last-Minute Treats for a Halloween Party

Don’t get tricked into spending hours on treats. Whether you’re seeking spooky sweets or savory snacks, we’ve got 10 things you can throw together fast. And they’re all perfect for that Halloween party you forgot all about.

Maybe it’s Thursday evening, and you just found a flyer in your son’s backpack that says he needs to bring thirty Halloween-themed treats to school on Friday. Or perhaps you forgot you told your neighbor you’d be in charge of snacks at this year’s block party.

Whatever the case, fall is a busy time of year, and there’s no shame in running out of time for homemade candied apples or from-scratch pumpkin pies.

With so many easy treat ideas floating around, you can put together a creepy culinary creation in less time than it takes to wrap a toilet-paper mummy. We’ve put together our 10 favorite ideas to make Halloween yummies in a hurry.

So, don’t worry about that party you forgot. Stop stressing over the fifty marshmallow spiderwebs you planned to prepare. Instead, use our handy list to create some simple, spooky snacks—fast!

Creepy Canapes

Nothing starts a party off right like a solid selection of finger foods. These grab-and-go options are sure to delight adults and children alike, and they don’t take more than 10 minutes to make.

Pumpkin Pie Dip: Save the chips and salsa for summer and make this festive take on chips and dip, instead. Ready in just five minutes, it’s perfect for a last-minute gathering.

Celery Snails and Caterpillars: These little guys are a hit with younger ghouls and goblins, but we guarantee older spirits will enjoy them, as well. They just celery and peanut butter, but we can’t get enough of these cute creepy-crawlies.

Deviled Spider Eggs: Deviled eggs are a party platter classic. Add black olives to them, and you’ve got an arachnophobe’s worst nightmare.

Sinful Sweets

Halloween is all about the sweets. Brownies and bakes are fun, but we love these super-speedy ideas even better.

Spider Oreo Pops: You use store-bought cookies for this treat, so it comes together faster than a spider spins its web. They’re super-quick to make, but they’ll disappear from the treat table even faster.

Witches’ Hats and Broomsticks: This one’s so easy, you probably don’t even need the recipe. And who doesn’t love pretzels and peanut butter cups?

Donut Hole Mummies: Don’t waste time baking donut holes—buy them! Then, coat them with strings of melted white chocolate for a sweet take on these Egyptian scaries.

Halloween Owls: These are almost too cute to eat—but not quite. This sweet fall treat works for any autumn-themed festival or event, but it’s also perfect for Halloween. We don’t know “who” they’re looking for, but you have to admit, the question’s a little eerie.

Brews and Bubbles

Everyone loves the friend who liberally brings libations to the party. Trust us: punch, cider, and hot chocolate are easy to prepare and always welcome at a monster mash.

Spooky Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate: So, yes, this one takes two hours to make, but it’s only five minutes of work. If you can, just take the slow cooker with you to the party. Plug it in on the treat table, and then let your cauldron boil and bubble until this dessert is ready.

Spooky Halloween Party Punch: With a little forethought, you can really “punch up” this punch. Freeze some water in plastic gloves, and then float the frozen, skeletal hands in this sweet, fizzy punch. Will anyone be brave enough to steal a sip?

Shrunken Heads in Cider: Leave it to Martha Stewart to create the ultimate of Halloween beverages. Apple cider is season-appropriate, but when you add shrunken apple heads, it gets downright spooky!

If you forgot about a party, or you’re just too busy to devote much time to making treats, try one of our 10 tasty, last-minute options for Halloween. They’re guaranteed to please every monster at the mash or every spirit at the seance.