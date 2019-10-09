Binge Watch Your Way to Halloween with This List

If you want to binge some Halloween movies, but aren’t sure where to start, check out the 31 Nights of Halloween List; you can spend less time pondering and more time watching.

For years, the Freeform channel has published the 31 Nights of Halloween List, which is actually the channel’s Halloween movie schedule, and this year is no exception. You can watch the station both locally and online. Or use the list as inspiration and plan a binge-watching session of movies from your own collection or streaming services.

You could also just put The Nightmare Before Christmas or Hocus Pocus on repeat until Halloween—we won’t judge.