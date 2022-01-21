Here’s When and How to Watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl

For some people, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, the commercials are what they look forward to seeing. However, if you’re like me, it’s all about the Puppy Bowl.

This year, the Puppy Bowl is back with even more adoptable dogs, and you can catch it all on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The annual competition between Team Ruff and Team Fluff is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, but if you’ve got a Discovery+ subscription, you’ll also be able to stream the event online.

This year, there’s a massive roundup of pups to catch on your screen, too. Altogether, there will be 118 adoptable dogs from 67 different shelters across the country. As usual, all of the dogs involved in the puppy bowl are up for adoption, and there’s a record to beat. All of last year’s pups went on to be adopted. While not live yet, once the Puppy Bowl airs, if there’s a particular pooch that catches your eye, you can head to the official adoption website to find out more about them.

This year’s cute competition will also be hosted by two major celebrities. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog are taking up hosting and coaching duties with the legendary rapper heading up Team Fluff and the home design maven in charge of Team Ruff. Plus, dog grooming pro Jess Rona will stop by to help get the players on Stewart’s and Snoop Dog’s team in tip-top shape before kick-off.

If you’re more into fluff than football, mark your calendar for the Puppy Bowl. Just in case you want the details about the actual Super Bowl, you can find those at Review Geek.

[Via Elite Daily]