Netflix dropped a plethora of new content last week during the first week of February, but that doesn’t mean more quality entertainment isn’t on the way this week.
You can expect some top-level Netflix originals including Shonda Rhimes’ latest project, Inventing Anna, the story of a faux international heiress who bamboozles New York’s high society. There are also some fan-favorites returning like the first episode of Love Is Blind Season Two as the sequel to Tall Girl.
If you’re in need of some good binge-watching, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 7, 2022.
- Feb. 8
- Child of Kamiari Month: A girl must travel across Japan to the land of the gods in this anime.
- Love is Blind Japan: The Japanese version of the popular U.S. reality series debuts its first episode with more dropping weekly.
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?: Comedian Ms. Pat’s comedy special comes to Netflix.
- Feb. 9
- Catching Killers: Season 2: Investigators behind famous serial killers talk about their experiences.
- Disenchantment: Part 4: The Simpsons producer Matt Groening’s medieval-inspired animated series returns.
- Ideias à Venda: Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas for cash.
- Only Jokes Allowed: South African comics come together for a special.
- The Privilege: A wealthy teenager and his friends discover sinister, supernatural happenings at their elite school.
- Feb. 10
- Into the Wind: Two siblings set sail on the Aegean Sea, but a documentary filmmaker complicates things.
- Until Life Do Us Part: Three generations navigate life together.
- Feb. 11
- Anne+: The Film: A woman looks back on her past relationships.
- Love Tactics: An ad executive and fashion blogger make a bet on falling in love.
- Bigbug: An android revolt leaves people locked in their homes.
- Inventing Anna: This film by Shonda Rhimes tells the story of con woman Anna Delvey.
- Feb. 11 [Con’t]
- Love and Leashes: Coworkers enter into a complex romantic relationship.
- Love Is Blind: Season 2: The hit dating series is back with episodes dropping weekly.
- Tall Girl 2: Netflix’s original film gets a sequel.
- Toy Boy: Season 2: The series about a man looking to clear his name continues.
- Feb. 12
- Forecasting Love and Weather: Love blossoms in a national weather center.
- Twenty Five Twenty One: A teenage fencer meets a young man looking to rebuild his life.