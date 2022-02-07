X
Popular Searches

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Feb. 7, 2022

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 1 min read
Julia Garner stars in Neflix's Inventing Anna.
Julia Garner stars in Netflix’s Inventing Anna. Netflix

Netflix dropped a plethora of new content last week during the first week of February, but that doesn’t mean more quality entertainment isn’t on the way this week.

You can expect some top-level Netflix originals including Shonda Rhimes’ latest project, Inventing Anna, the story of a faux international heiress who bamboozles New York’s high society. There are also some fan-favorites returning like the first episode of Love Is Blind Season Two as the sequel to Tall Girl.

If you’re in need of some good binge-watching, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 7, 2022.

  • Feb. 8
    • Child of Kamiari Month: A girl must travel across Japan to the land of the gods in this anime.
    • Love is Blind Japan: The Japanese version of the popular U.S. reality series debuts its first episode with more dropping weekly.
    • Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?: Comedian Ms. Pat’s comedy special comes to Netflix.

  • Feb. 9
    • Catching Killers: Season 2: Investigators behind famous serial killers talk about their experiences.
    • Disenchantment: Part 4: The Simpsons producer Matt Groening’s medieval-inspired animated series returns.
    • Ideias à Venda: Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas for cash.
    • Only Jokes Allowed: South African comics come together for a special.
    • The Privilege: A wealthy teenager and his friends discover sinister, supernatural happenings at their elite school.

  • Feb. 10
    • Into the Wind: Two siblings set sail on the Aegean Sea, but a documentary filmmaker complicates things.
    • Until Life Do Us Part: Three generations navigate life together.
  • Feb. 11
    • Anne+: The Film: A woman looks back on her past relationships.
    • Love Tactics: An ad executive and fashion blogger make a bet on falling in love.
    • Bigbug: An android revolt leaves people locked in their homes.
    • Inventing Anna: This film by Shonda Rhimes tells the story of con woman Anna Delvey.

  • Feb. 11 [Con’t]
    • Love and Leashes: Coworkers enter into a complex romantic relationship.
    • Love Is Blind: Season 2: The hit dating series is back with episodes dropping weekly.
    • Tall Girl 2: Netflix’s original film gets a sequel.
    • Toy Boy: Season 2: The series about a man looking to clear his name continues.
  • Feb. 12
    • Forecasting Love and Weather: Love blossoms in a national weather center.
    • Twenty Five Twenty One: A teenage fencer meets a young man looking to rebuild his life.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?