Netflix dropped a plethora of new content last week during the first week of February, but that doesn’t mean more quality entertainment isn’t on the way this week.

You can expect some top-level Netflix originals including Shonda Rhimes’ latest project, Inventing Anna, the story of a faux international heiress who bamboozles New York’s high society. There are also some fan-favorites returning like the first episode of Love Is Blind Season Two as the sequel to Tall Girl.

If you’re in need of some good binge-watching, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 7, 2022.

Feb. 8 Child of Kamiari Month: A girl must travel across Japan to the land of the gods in this anime. Love is Blind Japan: The Japanese version of the popular U.S. reality series debuts its first episode with more dropping weekly. Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?: Comedian Ms. Pat’s comedy special comes to Netflix.



Feb. 9 Catching Killers: Season 2: Investigators behind famous serial killers talk about their experiences. Disenchantment: Part 4: The Simpsons producer Matt Groening’s medieval-inspired animated series returns. Ideias à Venda: Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas for cash. Only Jokes Allowed: South African comics come together for a special. The Privilege: A wealthy teenager and his friends discover sinister, supernatural happenings at their elite school.



Feb. 10 Into the Wind: Two siblings set sail on the Aegean Sea, but a documentary filmmaker complicates things. Until Life Do Us Part: Three generations navigate life together.

Feb. 11 Anne+: The Film: A woman looks back on her past relationships. Love Tactics: An ad executive and fashion blogger make a bet on falling in love. Bigbug: An android revolt leaves people locked in their homes. Inventing Anna: This film by Shonda Rhimes tells the story of con woman Anna Delvey.



