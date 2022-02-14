18 Items Under $50 That’ll Make Your Home Office Comfier

A calm, relaxing workspace is also a healthy and happy workspace. But when your office is in your home, everyday distractions can lead to ineffective workdays. With just a few tweaks, though, you can make your office space much more comfortable, which will also make it easier for you to focus.

Whether your desk is the dining room table or you have a full-on traditional den, there’s no good reason why your home office can’t be both comfortable and functional. If you implement just a few of these tweaks, it can reduce any physical strain and lead to better productivity.

Clutter-Free Is the Way to Be

From piles of laundry to the constant racket from other rooms, trying to get some actual work done in a home office can be exhausting. However, no matter where your workstation might be, if it’s messy and chaotic, this just adds to any mental exhaustion.

If you know you’ll now be working from home indefinitely, it’s time to transform that space and make it your own. The best way to get started is with a bit of organization, and a few of these handy accessories will help you declutter:

Pezin & Hulin Monitor Stand A heightened monitor is much better for your neck.

Sorbus Organizer for Desk Top Three handy compartments and an extra drawer.

Blue Key World Cable Clips Keep those pesky cables and cords out of your way.

Backerysupply Interlocking Desk Drawer Organizers, Set of 36 The perfect sorting solution for pens, paper clips, and anything else rolling around in your desk drawers.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector Preserves your desk's surface and provides a more professional look.

TESSAN Power Strip Charging Station A 10-foot extension cord, with six extra outlets and three USB ports.

Comfy Additions

A comfortable workspace means staying warm, setting yourself up with adequate lighting, and even establishing some privacy.

It also means eliminating discomfort wherever possible, as well as any risk of injury. These items were all designed to lessen muscle fatigue and help you get you through your workday a bit more comfortably:

Mubarek LED Desk Lamp Reduces blue light damage, and helps prevent eyestrain.

Tirrinia Wearable Blanket Nothing can keep you as warm as a blanket with sleeves.

SOFTaCARE Lumbar Support Pillow Made of memory foam to decrease pressure and relieve back pain.

Marpac Dohm White Noise Machine Will mask any background noise and give you a bit more privacy.

Ominihome Essential Oil Diffuser Add some tranquility via soothing scents.

Embellishments

Once you’ve decluttered and comfied things up a bit, it’s time to personalize your space. Sometimes, all it takes is a few canvases and some ambient lighting to set the mood. Artificial planters can liven things up with some color, while artwork and a few rugs can give your home office a casual, but still professional, vibe.

Here are some décor pieces we love:

Winlyn Set of 3 Artificial Plants Even faux plants can make your workspace more inviting.

Phahey Canvas Wall Art Add some warmth and a touch of nature.

Lifeholder Table Lamp Has both warm and cool settings.

Espiraio Shaggy Rug Some fuffy fun for your feet.

If your messy desk or office is a major barrier to your productivity, it’s time to harness the power of decluttering and tame all that chaos! Not only will you be able to focus much easier, but you’ll also feel more relaxed and comfortable throughout your workday.