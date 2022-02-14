X
Popular Searches

18 Items Under $50 That’ll Make Your Home Office Comfier

Emilee Unterkoefler
Emilee Unterkoefler
Writer

Emilee Unterkoefler is a freelance food writer, hiking enthusiast, and mama with over ten years of experience working in the food industry. Read more...

About LifeSavvy

| 4 min read
Three products reccomended in the article including brands like Logi, Mubarek and Ominihome.
Logi/Mubarek/Ominihome

A calm, relaxing workspace is also a healthy and happy workspace. But when your office is in your home, everyday distractions can lead to ineffective workdays. With just a few tweaks, though, you can make your office space much more comfortable, which will also make it easier for you to focus.

Whether your desk is the dining room table or you have a full-on traditional den, there’s no good reason why your home office can’t be both comfortable and functional. If you implement just a few of these tweaks, it can reduce any physical strain and lead to better productivity.

Clutter-Free Is the Way to Be

Two products reccomended in the article including a Pezin and Hulin monitor stand and a Sorbus organizer.
Pezin & Hulin/Sorbus
The Best Pen Holders for Your Home and Office
RELATEDThe Best Pen Holders for Your Home and Office

From piles of laundry to the constant racket from other rooms, trying to get some actual work done in a home office can be exhausting. However, no matter where your workstation might be, if it’s messy and chaotic, this just adds to any mental exhaustion.

If you know you’ll now be working from home indefinitely, it’s time to transform that space and make it your own. The best way to get started is with a bit of organization, and a few of these handy accessories will help you declutter:

Pezin & Hulin Monitor Stand

A heightened monitor is much better for your neck.

Amazon

$29.99
$31.99 Save 6%

Sorbus Organizer for Desk Top

Three handy compartments and an extra drawer.

Amazon

$15.99

Blue Key World Cable Clips

Keep those pesky cables and cords out of your way.

Amazon

$6.96
$13.98 Save 50%

Backerysupply Interlocking Desk Drawer Organizers, Set of 36

The perfect sorting solution for pens, paper clips, and anything else rolling around in your desk drawers.

Amazon

$25.99

Pezin & Hulin Charging Station

When gadgets take over your desk.

Amazon

$31.99
$33.99 Save 6%

Aothia Leather Desk Pad Protector

Preserves your desk's surface and provides a more professional look.

Amazon

$13.99

TESSAN Power Strip Charging Station

A 10-foot extension cord, with six extra outlets and three USB ports.

Amazon

$25.99
$30.99 Save 16%

Comfy Additions

Two products reccomended in the article including a Marpac dohm white noise machine and a Ominihome aromatherapy essential oils diffuser and humidifier.
Marpac/Ominihome

A comfortable workspace means staying warm, setting yourself up with adequate lighting, and even establishing some privacy.

It also means eliminating discomfort wherever possible, as well as any risk of injury. These items were all designed to lessen muscle fatigue and help you get you through your workday a bit more comfortably:

Mubarek LED Desk Lamp

Reduces blue light damage, and helps prevent eyestrain.

Amazon

$34.99
$39.99 Save 13%

Logitech ERGO M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse

Sculpted ergonomic shape and smooth thumb-tracking control.

Amazon

$49.99

Everlasting Comfort Foot Rest

Support for your feet, hips, and back.

Amazon

$34.95
$37.66 Save 7%

Tirrinia Wearable Blanket

Nothing can keep you as warm as a blanket with sleeves.

Amazon

$19.99

SOFTaCARE Lumbar Support Pillow

Made of memory foam to decrease pressure and relieve back pain.

Amazon

$41.91

Marpac Dohm White Noise Machine

Will mask any background noise and give you a bit more privacy.

Amazon

$32.95

Ominihome Essential Oil Diffuser

Add some tranquility via soothing scents.

Amazon

$35.99

Embellishments

Two products reccomended in the article including a Lifeholder lamp and three set of Phahey wall art.
Lifeholder/Phahey
It's Time to Go Nuts with Your Home Office Decor
RELATEDIt's Time to Go Nuts with Your Home Office Decor

Once you’ve decluttered and comfied things up a bit, it’s time to personalize your space. Sometimes, all it takes is a few canvases and some ambient lighting to set the mood. Artificial planters can liven things up with some color, while artwork and a few rugs can give your home office a casual, but still professional, vibe.

Here are some décor pieces we love:

Winlyn Set of 3 Artificial Plants

Even faux plants can make your workspace more inviting.

Amazon

$28.99

Phahey Canvas Wall Art

Add some warmth and a touch of nature.

Amazon

$28.99

Lifeholder Table Lamp

Has both warm and cool settings.

Amazon

$21.99
$23.99 Save 8%

Espiraio Shaggy Rug

Some fuffy fun for your feet.

Amazon

$25.99

If your messy desk or office is a major barrier to your productivity, it’s time to harness the power of decluttering and tame all that chaos! Not only will you be able to focus much easier, but you’ll also feel more relaxed and comfortable throughout your workday.

READ NEXT
Emilee Unterkoefler Emilee Unterkoefler
Emilee Unterkoefler is a freelance food writer, hiking enthusiast, and mama with over ten years of experience working in the food industry. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?