Happy Valentine’s Day, Netflix fans! Your weekly drop is here, and there’s plenty of content to fill the rom-com-shaped, post-V-day void in your heart.

One of the first things to drop this week is comedian Ali Wong’s latest special Don Wong. This will mark her third original Netflix special. If comedy isn’t your thing, though, there’s also the anticipated documentary on the life of artist Kanye West. Episodes will drop weekly, and the first hits streaming this week. For those seeking family entertainment, the animated adaptation of the famed Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs picture book is also hitting the platform.

Curious what else is on the horizon? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 14, 2022.

Feb. 14 Ali Wong: Don Wong: Comedian Ali Wong is back with a new special. Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: A couple’s relationship is called into question in this series. Fishbowl Wives: Women in dysfunctional relationships engage in infidelity.



Feb. 15 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs : The picture book adaptation comes to Netflix. Ridley Jones: Season 3: Ridley Jones is back to protect the museum.

Feb. 16 Blackhat: A hacker is released from prison to help track down a terrorist. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: This docu-series follows the career of Kanye West. Secrets of Summer: A Mexican wakeboarder heads to an Argentinian resort for a competition. Swap Shop: Season 2: A radio show shares the scoop on deals.



Feb. 17 Erax: Monsters jump from a storybook. Fistful of Vengeance: A superpowered assassin becomes in a fight to save the world. Forgive Us Our Trespasses: A boy with a limb difference, targeted by the Nazis, makes a bold decision. Heart Shot: A girl’s past returns to haunt her new relationship. Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life: Comedian Mo Gilligan’s special arrives on Netflix. Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow: A rookie cop investigates a hate crime.



