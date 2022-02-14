How to Remove Deodorant Stains, According to Clorox

We’ve all applied a little too much deodorant on a hot summer day and ended up with those unfortunate underarm stains. They can be difficult to get out, but not impossible.

Thanks to some handy advice from Clorox, you can remove those pesky deodorant stains with a few things that you likely already have in your pantry.

According to the brand’s website, you’ll only need hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and water to remove the stain. First, place your shirt in a bathtub or bin so that the armpits are visible and easily accessed. Then, mix 1/2 cup of hydrogen peroxide, 1/2 cup of baking soda, and 1/2 cup of water. When that’s combined, boil two cups of water. Take the boiling water and carefully pour it over the stains to help break down any buildup.

Next, take the hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and water mixture and apply it to the stained area. Allow it to sit for five minutes before placing it in the washing machine and laundering in warm water and the correct amount and type of bleach for the shirt’s color and fiber content. When washed, allow it to air dry. If the stain isn’t completely gone, repeat the steps again.

If you’ve got pit stains, Clorox’s method might work for you, and if you’ve got stains specifically in a white shirt, you can use this two-ingredient paste instead.

[Via Southern Living]