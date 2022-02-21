Here’s How to Make a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake At Home

The celebrated Mcdonald’s Shamrock Shake is officially back, but only for a limited time. Here’s how you can make it at home now and anytime you’re in the mood!

Not only will we show you how to make the Shamrock Shake but if you fancy the new variant, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, we have instructions for that too! With our tips, plus a blender and a few ingredients, we’ll help you recreate a home rendition you’ll love.

The Shamrock Shake is Back!

First, the good news! If you’re a Shamrock Shake fan, they’re officially back today! In a tweet posted on February 9, Mcdonald’s announced that today, February 21, is the release day. But, this year, Mcdonald’s has invited folks to show off their Shamrock Shake adoration in a bit of a unique way.

The tweet reads, “shamrock shake is back 2.21 made some fanart using #cbf2ac drop urs in the replies,” which indicates something a bit special for Micky-D devotees.

shamrock shake is back 2.21 ☘️ made some fanart using #cbf2ac 🎨 drop urs in the replies pic.twitter.com/fmXVVxGCDG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 9, 2022

What’s the deal with the cryptic hashtag? The string of letters and numbers is a hex code and, in this case, it represents the hexadecimal value for the iconic mint-green color of the Shamrock Shake. It looks like ol’ McDonald’s really wants to see your best mint-green artwork.

While the six-character code could be exciting for those tech-savvy folks, others might not find it so thrilling. However, McDonald’s did reveal some other exciting news in a press release.

The press release teases the mystery, stating “And starting Feb. 21, our Shamrock green hex code just might unlock another tasty secret. That is, if you know where to look. Be one of the first to figure out the mystery, and you could get a little something special from us.”

So if you’re up for a challenge, whatever the mystery might be, we say go for it. In the meantime, we’ll be introvertedly enjoying our green shakes from the comfort of our home.

How to Make a Shamrock Shake at Home

Yes, you can drive down to your local McDonalds and swoon over that delicious Shamrock Shake once more, but Shamrock season is all too brief! Typically they pull the Shamrock Shake just after St. Patricks’ Day each year—which is just a few weeks away. If you’re interested in making the season last just a tad longer, then check out our copycat recipe.

Nutribullet Personal Blender Perfect for Shamrock Shakes and McFlurries all year round.

Ingredients

3 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp hot water

8-10 drops of green food coloring

1/2 tsp mint extract (or 5-7 drops of mint flavoring)

2 cups vanilla bean icecream

1 cup whole milk

whipped cream

maraschino cherry (optional)

Instructions

Make a simple shamrock shake syrup by combining granulated sugar and hot water until the sugar has dissolved. Add green food coloring and mint extract and mix. Add ice cream, milk, and shamrock syrup to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Pour in your serving glasses, then top with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Add a pretty straw, and enjoy!

Warning: Mint extract and mint flavoring are two different ingredients. Mint flavoring is highly concentrated, therefore only a few drops are needed.

Make an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Too!

If thick and chunky McFlurries are a bit more your style, then you’ll love how simple it is to make one of these too! Using almost all the ingredients we’ve listed for the shake plus a few Oreo cookies, you’ll be ready to go.

Ingredients

3 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp hot water

8-10 drops of green food coloring

1/2 tsp mint extract (or 5-7 drops of mint flavoring)

2 cups vanilla bean icecream

1/4 cup whole milk

4-6 Oreo cookies, crushed

Whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

Combine granulated sugar and hot water until the sugar has dissolved to create a simple syrup. Add green food coloring gel and mint extract. Add ice cream, milk, and syrup to a blender and blend for 30 seconds. Remove the pitcher from the base, then add crushed Oreos to the blender and mix using a long spoon until the oreo pieces are combined. Pour into a short serving glass and serve with a spoon.

Caution: Mint extract and mint flavoring are two different ingredients. Mint flavoring is highly concentrated, therefore only a few drops are needed.

Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurries are a hit every year, but this time you’ll be able to enjoy them all year round. If you’re interested in more ideas to use up that box of Oreos, why not try a famous Oreo mug cake.