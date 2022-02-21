X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Feb. 21, 2022

Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla.
Sam Corlett stars in Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.

Valentine’s Day might be over, and there’s no movie-centric holiday on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t dropping quality content.

This week, fans of the hit series Vikings will get its sequel series Vikings: Valhalla and fans of Tyler Perry’s iconic character Madea are getting an all-new story featuring her. Throw in a few crime thrillers, some kids’ content, and even a classic horror movie, and there’s a little bit of everything.

If you want to know more about what’s headed your way, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 21, 2022.

  • Feb. 21
    • HalloweenThe 2007 iteration of the classic series comes to streaming.
  • Feb. 22
    • Cat Burglar: Let your kids play interactive cartoon trivia with this series.
    • RACE: Bubba Wallace: This docuseries explores the life of Bubba Wallace, the only Black Nascar driver currently in the league.

  • Feb. 23
    • Worst Roommate Ever: This series tells some of the worst horror stories about roommates.
    • UFO: A musician falls for a motorbike racer.
  • Feb. 24
    • Karma’s World Music Videos: Young rapper Karma showcases her music in this animated special.

  • Feb. 25
    • Back to 15: An unhappy 30-year-old discovers how to become 15 again.
    • Merlí. Sapere Aude: A man begins university and navigates new friends and a difficult professor.
    • Restless: After covering up an accident, a cop begins receiving threats.
    • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming: Drama ensues at Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation.
    • Vikings: Valhalla: The sequel series to Vikings finally comes to Netflix.
