Valentine’s Day might be over, and there’s no movie-centric holiday on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t dropping quality content.
This week, fans of the hit series Vikings will get its sequel series Vikings: Valhalla and fans of Tyler Perry’s iconic character Madea are getting an all-new story featuring her. Throw in a few crime thrillers, some kids’ content, and even a classic horror movie, and there’s a little bit of everything.
If you want to know more about what’s headed your way, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 21, 2022.
- Feb. 21
- Halloween: The 2007 iteration of the classic series comes to streaming.
- Feb. 22
- Cat Burglar: Let your kids play interactive cartoon trivia with this series.
- RACE: Bubba Wallace: This docuseries explores the life of Bubba Wallace, the only Black Nascar driver currently in the league.
- Feb. 23
- Worst Roommate Ever: This series tells some of the worst horror stories about roommates.
- UFO: A musician falls for a motorbike racer.
- Feb. 24
- Karma’s World Music Videos: Young rapper Karma showcases her music in this animated special.
- Feb. 25
- Back to 15: An unhappy 30-year-old discovers how to become 15 again.
- Merlí. Sapere Aude: A man begins university and navigates new friends and a difficult professor.
- Restless: After covering up an accident, a cop begins receiving threats.
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming: Drama ensues at Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation.
- Vikings: Valhalla: The sequel series to Vikings finally comes to Netflix.