Valentine’s Day might be over, and there’s no movie-centric holiday on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t dropping quality content.

This week, fans of the hit series Vikings will get its sequel series Vikings: Valhalla and fans of Tyler Perry’s iconic character Madea are getting an all-new story featuring her. Throw in a few crime thrillers, some kids’ content, and even a classic horror movie, and there’s a little bit of everything.

If you want to know more about what’s headed your way, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 21, 2022.

Feb. 21 Halloween : The 2007 iteration of the classic series comes to streaming.

Feb. 22 Cat Burglar: Let your kids play interactive cartoon trivia with this series. RACE: Bubba Wallace: This docuseries explores the life of Bubba Wallace, the only Black Nascar driver currently in the league.



Play Video

Feb. 23 Worst Roommate Ever: This series tells some of the worst horror stories about roommates. UFO: A musician falls for a motorbike racer.

Feb. 24 Karma’s World Music Videos: Young rapper Karma showcases her music in this animated special.



Play Video