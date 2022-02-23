Krispy Kreme Shoved an Entire Twix Into a Doughnut

Just when you thought Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts couldn’t get any more over the top, the brand has shoved a candy bar into one.

That’s right, Krispy Kreme and Twix have teamed up for a new range of doughnuts, and the pair did, in fact, shove an entire Twix into a doughnut. For its collaboration, the doughnut maker and candy bar brand have launched three new options available now at Krispy Kreme locations:

Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnut: This bar-shaped doughnut is filled with chocolate creme and stuffed with a full-size Twix bar. The outer doughnut has been dipped in chocolate icing and features a dulce de leche drizzle and Twix pieces.

Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut : A classic iced doughnut is filled with salted caramel and topped with Twix pieces and a dulce de leche drizzle.

Mini Caramel Cookie Doughnut: This mini original glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Twix pieces.

You can head into your local Krispy Kreme and shop the doughnuts individually or opt for a specialty dozen that includes four Caramel Cookie Crunch Bar Doughnuts, four Caramel Cookie Crunch Original Filled Doughnut, and four Original Glazed Doughnuts.

As for the minis, you can snag them in a box of 16 that includes four of them, four mini Strawberry Iced with sprinkles, four mini Chocolate Iced, and four mini Original Glazed.

