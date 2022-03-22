We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
30 Storage and Organization Must-Haves for Your Spring Clean Out

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 6 min read
A closet organizer hangs from a rack, hair tools are in an over-the-door rack, and an ottoman sits in front of a chair.
MONINXS/mDesign/Adeco

The weather is getting warmer, the days are longer, and that means it’s time for spring cleaning. If decluttering and reorganizing your home is part of the plan this season, you’re probably going to need some new storage bins—and we’ve got ’em!

As you spring clean and declutter your home, you’ll probably want to reorganize things, as well. From baskets to keep your hair tools in, to racks that’ll ensure you can always find the spice you need, these are some of the most helpful organization accessories for every room in your home.


Table of Contents

Kitchen
Bathroom
Closet
Bedroom
Living Room

Kitchen

Cleaning supplies are on a rack under a sink, baking sheets and pans are organized in a rack, and dry goods are decanted in clear containers.
Storage Maniac/YouCopia/Shazo

So you’ve cleaned out the pantry, ditched all the scratched and burned cookware, and your countertops and appliances are all spotless—now, it’s time to organize! If you’re looking for storage methods to help you keep everything in a certain place long-term (and make your life a bit easier), these pieces are for you:

Mudeela Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet

Never dig through those cabinets for a pan again.

Amazon

$21.99
$35.99 Save 39%

Storage Maniac Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer

Keep those cleaning supplies in place.

Amazon

$37.99
$39.99 Save 5%

Spice Spinner Two-Tiered Spice Organizer & Holder

Find the correct spice in a jiffy.

Amazon

$19.88
 

YouCopia Bakeware Storemore Adjustable Rack

Always know where your muffin tin is.

Amazon

$19.99
 

Holikme Mop Broom Holder

Keep those handled cleaning accessories out of the way.

Amazon

$10.99
$17.99 Save 39%

Shazo 52-Piece Food Storage Containers

For a perfectly curated pantry.

Amazon

$69.99
$89.99 Save 22%

Bathroom

Hair tools are placed in an over-the-door storage bin, a small shelving unit sits next to a toilet, and a two-tiered organizer holds toiletries.
mDesign/AOJEZOR/Avaspot

Even if you’ve just cleaned it, the bathroom can get messy again in a flash. Throwing hair tools, toiletries, and miscellaneous items under the sink or in drawers can help. You can organize your towels and toilet paper, too, will these helpful accessories:

mDesign Metal Bathroom Storage Tool

Keep those hair tools in place.

Amazon

$23.49
 

Avaspot Under Sink Organizer

Organize your vanity or under your sink.

Amazon

$15.99
$28.99 Save 45%

AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet

Hide all that toilet tissue.

Amazon

$35.86
$39.99 Save 10%

Soduku Towel Rack

Conserve space with this wall-mounted towel organizer.

Amazon

$20.99
$24.99 Save 16%

Simple Trending Stackable 2-Tier Under Sink Cabinet Organizer

Get more space with a stackable.

Amazon

$43.97
 

Roleader Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer

Keep all you shower goods in one place.

Amazon

$30.00
 

Closet

A hanging storage container, folder clothing hangers, and three bins.
MONINXS/DOIOWN/DECOMOMO

Closets easily become cluttered because we’re in there every day getting clothes to wear, tossing dirty laundry in the hamper, and storing things we have no other place for. It’s no wonder keeping it all together can become difficult. Thankfully, though, these organizers might be able to help:

Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Easily grab the pair you need when you're in a hurry.

Amazon

$19.27
$27.99 Save 31%

DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Clothes Hangers

Maximize your closet space.

Amazon

$16.05
$17.05 Save 6%

MONINXS 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

No drawers? No problem!

Amazon

$28.99
$45.99 Save 37%

Criusia Three Pack Sock Underwear Organizer Dividers

No more missing socks for you.

Amazon

$15.28
$18.98 Save 19%

DECOMOMO Storage Bins

Mulitpurpose bins? Yes, please!

Amazon

$26.99
$31.99 Save 16%

INDRESSME XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket

Attractive and functional.

Amazon

$32.99
 

Bedroom

An ottoman is open in front of a bed, an under the bed organizer is filled with sweaters, and a night stand features storage shelves.
SONGMICS/Amazon Basics/X-cosracks

While closets and kitchens are the areas you hear about most when it comes to organization, your bedroom shouldn’t be left out. From linen storage to an orderly nightstand, these items can help you keep your space relaxing and neat:

Amazon Basics Under Bed Fabric Storage Container Bags with Window and Handles

Perfect for out-of-season clothing.

Amazon

$18.77
 

SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman

Store sheets, towels, extra blankets, or anything else you want, at the foot of your bed.

Amazon

$62.99
$69.99 Save 10%

X-cosrack Industrial Retro Side Table Nightstand

Never enough room on your nightstand? There will be now!

Amazon

$47.99
 

AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves

Simple shelves, big impact.

Amazon

$21.99
$29.99 Save 27%

WUTCRFT Bedside Nightstand Organizer

From phones to lotions, keep it all together.

Amazon

$39.99
 

Walker Edison Mid-Century Modern Grooved Handle Wooden Dresser

For when you really need more clothes storage.

Amazon

$275.33
$369.00 Save 25%

Living Room

A rack holds keys, a basket holds pillows, and an ottoman sits in front of a chair.
YAMAZAKI/Goodpick/Adeco

In most homes, the living room is the first room people see when they enter, and that comes with its own set of challenges. Between junk mail and masks to keys and coats, it might seem that every available surface in your living area is always full.

If you want to proactively combat the clutter, we have some perfect candidates for the job:

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket

Keep extra pillows and blankets handy, but out of the way.

Amazon

$24.59
$26.99 Save 9%

LUXSUN Five-Compartment Remote Control Holder

Because there's nothing worse than not being able to find the right remote.

Amazon

$26.99
 

Adeco 17-Inch Square Ottoman with Storage

A footrest and extra storage.

Amazon

YAMAZAKI Magnetic Key Rack with Tray

Keep mail, keys, and other odds and ends organized.

Amazon

$18.37
$25.99 Save 29%

Wayfair

$37.99
 

Macy's

$120.99
 

Dranixly Bamboo Two-Tier Shoe Rack

Slip them off right at the door.

Amazon

$19.99
$24.99 Save 20%

PREMIUM RACKS Coat Rack & Hat Rack

A coat rack that takes up no floor space? Sign us up!

Amazon

$39.99
$58.48 Save 32%

Whether you’ve already conquered spring cleaning, or you’re just trying to get motivated to declutter, these storage accessories will ensure your hard work (whenever it happens) will last.

