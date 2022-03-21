The week has come, Netflix fans! Bridgerton officially returns this week, and while it’s undoubtedly the biggest drop, it’s not the only one.

This week, not only can you see the return of the Bridgerton family, but you also catch a film about a retired jewelry thief, a documentary on women’s sexuality, and the latest Blade Runner film. While, sure, Bridgerton is on everyone’s mind, there’s still plenty heading streamers’ way.

If you want to see what’s dropping alongside Shonda Rhimes’ smash hit, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 21, 2022.

March 21 Call the Midwife: Series 10: The tales of 1950s midwives continue. In Good Hands: A terminally ill mother meets a bachelor while dealing with her daughter’s future.



March 22 Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days: The famous comedian gets a new special on Netflix. The Principles of Pleasure: This documentary explores women’s sexuality.



March 24 Love Like the Falling Petals: A photographer falls in love with a hairstylist who gets a rare disease that causes her to age rapidly.



