Friday Fun: How People Eat Fries Around the World

Ever furrow your brow over a basket of hot, crispy fries and wonder if other countries love this side dish as much as we do stateside? Well, the quick answer is . . . yes! Fries are thoroughly enjoyed worldwide, but quite differently than they are in the United States.

It’s fascinating to learn what other countries do to their fries. From different seasonings to sauces you’ve probably never thought of dipping your fried spuds in, fries are enjoyed in tons of unique ways around the globe. So, get ready to choose your favorites and try them at home.

Fries Around the World

Although they’re usually called “French fries,” most people think of them as an iconic American side dish. So, how did they get the French label?

Well, as it turns out, fries were most likely invented in Belgium, but prepared using a method called “frenching,” which is a specific way of cutting certain ingredients, like potatoes. So, fries are neither French, nor American, but they’re certainly enjoyed in both of those countries, and many others around the globe.

As you’ll see in the video above, however, instead of smothering them in chili and cheese or plain ole ketchup, other countries have their own distinctive recipes for these deep-fried goodies. Some enjoy their fries doused in curry, while others prefer them a bit sweeter, with butter and sugar.

Of course, fries taste delicious on their own. But after you see what they’re doing to them elsewhere, you might discover a delicious variation you’d never thought of that quickly becomes your new favorite.

In addition to the incredible concoctions in Buzzfeed’s video, let’s look at what they’re doing to their fries in a few other places.

Greece: Gyro with Seasoned Fries

A freshly made Gyro (pronounced, yee-roh) is a delicious meal made with fries in the stunning Mediterranean country of Greece.

Pick an island, and you’ll undoubtedly run into a food cart serving this iconic street food that both travelers and locals enjoy. It features roasted meat (lamb, pork, or chicken), sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, and fresh tzatziki, all crammed in some pita bread.

However, the best gyro’s are stuffed with a hefty serving of seasoned fries. After spending several days in Athens, Mykonos, Ios, and Santorini, I’d had my fair share of gyros. The delicious fries tucked inside always made a lasting impression.

Hawaii: Furikake Fries

Yes, Hawaii is a U.S. state, but furikake fries are a cultural phenomenon there. Furikake is a combo of finely minced seaweed, salt, and herbs, and you’ll find it on top of most Hawaiian fries. They’re particularly popular on Oahu, although most local food truck owners put their own spin on them.

Thin, matchstick-cut potatoes deep-fried in beef tallow make all the difference here, so be sure to follow all the instructions for an authentic taste of furikake fries.

Turkey: Patso

Ever try a sandwich or burger with fries? And we don’t mean just adding a few crispy fries on top of your beef patty—we mean a literal sandwich stuffed with a heaping pile of crunchy, greasy fries!

If that sounds like your kind of sandwich, you’ll appreciate a Turkish patso, which is a bun filled with crispy hot fries over melted cheese, and finished off with some ketchup and mayo. You make it pretty much just like that, but we have a recipe if you prefer the specifics.

