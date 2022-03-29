7 Tastier Ways to Add More Protein to Your Diet

Protein is essential for a healthy diet, and most of us get enough of this nutrient via our meals. However, there are many reasons why someone might want to boost their protein intake. If you’re sick of shakes and bars, here are some other ways you can boost your protein with each meal.

Bone Broth

Bone broth has become quite popular recently, and for many good reasons. To make it, you simmer the bones and connective tissue of animals to produce a tasty liquid full of vitamins and minerals. Due to its ingredients, bone broth is also packed with protein.

One cup of Pacific Foods Organic Bone Broth contains 9 grams of protein, which is great news for people looking for easy ways to add more of this nutrient to their meals. Use it instead of regular chicken broth as a base for soups and stews. Or, cook your rice or quinoa in it to boost the protein in those grains. You can even heat up a cup and drink it straight.

Pacific Foods Organic Bone Broth Swap out your regular broth with this.

Greek Yogurt

One cup of Greek yogurt has about 13 grams of protein. For people who enjoy the taste, yogurt is a versatile ingredient that can add more protein to both savory and sweet dishes. Plain Greek yogurt can be mixed in with sauces and soups to add a creamy texture and tangy flavor to your meal.

It’s also easy to add to smoothies if you’re tired of the flavor of your protein powder. Just note that soups and sauces mixed with Greek yogurt don’t reheat very well, as the yogurt will tend to separate.

Lean On Protein Powder

Drinking protein shakes all day can get old, but there are other ways you can utilize these products. Next time you’re shopping for protein powder, grab a container of the unflavored stuff.

You can stir it into pretty much anything that will mix well with a powder. For example, try adding a scoop to your morning oatmeal or mixing it in with some peanut butter before you spread it on your toast.

You might also be able to swap out a portion of the flour in some baking recipes for protein powder. Experiment with this idea until you find the right ratio to achieve an ideal texture.

Eat Egg Whites

Egg whites are mostly made of protein and water. While egg yolks are packed with vitamins and minerals, they’re also high in calories and cholesterol. While you should probably stick to two full eggs each day, you can eat more egg whites if you want to pack on that protein.

If you have a tough time stomaching eggs or don’t know how to incorporate them into your meals, you can try pasteurized egg whites. These specific types of eggs are heated to kill bacteria and are safe to eat raw. You should only buy them if you plan to eat them raw, though.

This product is often sold in a carton and can be added to smoothies and protein shakes to bump up the protein content. It has a mild taste, so you shouldn’t detect any egg flavor.

Upgrade Your Water

Collagen is a protein naturally produced by mammals, including humans. It’s also one of the main building blocks of the skin and also helps build hair, bones, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. If you’re bored with drinking protein shakes, swap one out for a bottle of collagen water.

There are 10 grams of protein in each bottle, but it has a very different flavor and texture than a standard protein shake. It actually tastes like a refreshing bottle of strawberry lemonade with the added bonus of some protein. You’ll also find only 3 grams of sugar per bottle.

Vital Proteins Collagen Water Swap out your protein shakes with these.

Try Tofu

Silken tofu contains a decent amount of protein and can be used in more ways than you might think. This type of tofu has a very mild flavor, which makes it easy to blend into all kinds of dishes.

Add a container to your next smoothie for some extra protein, potassium, and calcium. It can also be used to make better-for-you desserts, like this vegan chocolate silk pie. You won’t taste it at all—we promise.

Mori-Nu Silken Tofu The flavor is so mild, you won't even know it's in there.

Upgrade Your Grains

Rice and pasta make great side dishes, but they contain very little protein. One easy way to increase the amount in your lunch or dinner is to swap out your usual grains for quinoa, which has 12 grams of protein in just half a cup. It’s also high in fiber and iron.

You cook quinoa like rice, and it absorbs any liquid you put it in. This means you can add even more protein by cooking it in bone broth, or you can make it more flavorful if you go with chicken broth.

When you’re trying to boost your protein intake, it can feel like you’re drowning in protein powders and chicken breast. These tasty alternatives will make it much easier to hit your daily quota. You might even be able to ditch those chalky morning shakes forever. Sweet!