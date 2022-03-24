How Much Coffee Should You Use to Get the Perfect Drip?

A drip coffee maker is, arguably, one of the simplest ways to make coffee. You can program many of them to brew first thing in the morning, and they’ll even keep the pot warm for a few hours. But when it comes to actually making the coffee, how many scoops should you put in there?

The standard measurement of coffee you need is one to two tablespoons for every six ounces of water. However, you also have to consider the difference between water used and coffee produced with a drip maker.

While one cup is eight ounces, a coffee pot cup is five ounces. This means that a 12-cup maker actually creates 60 ounces of coffee, or about seven cups. So, if you want to make 10 cups of coffee, you’d use 50 ounces of water. Based on the two tablespoon calculation, that means roughly 16 tablespoons or about one cup of grounds is what you want to add.

To make your coffee weaker or stronger, you just adjust your grounds-to-water ratio. For example, to get a stronger brew, you might adjust your measurements to three tablespoons per every six ounces. If you prefer your morning cup to be a bit weaker, you could go down to one tablespoon per every eight ounces.

The amount of water stays the same, but you increase or decrease your grounds based on your preferences. So, you might want to experiment with the amounts for a few mornings until you get your perfect cup.