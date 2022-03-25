X
How Much Is One Scoop of Coffee?

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
1 min read
Coffee grounds are scooped into a tablespoon.
Iryna Melnyk/Shutterstock.com

Making great coffee doesn’t have to be complicated, but there are certain elements of the process to consider when brewing your morning cup. One of them is ensuring you’re measuring your grounds properly.

Your drip coffee’s strength is determined by the grounds-to-water ratio, but exactly how much coffee should there be in a scoop?

One scoop of coffee is commonly considered to be two tablespoons. Unfortunately, coffee scoops come in all shapes and sizes, so it can be difficult to tell if yours is the proper size—it’s easy to find out, though.

Grab a tablespoon and fill it with water. Measure a tablespoon of water and carefully pour it into your scoop. Then, repeat the same step. If the water fills your scoop and doesn’t overflow, you’ve got the perfect option for brewing.

If you’re anything like me, you kind of eyeball the number of grounds you place into your coffee grinder. However, that also means—like me—you also frequently make coffee that is either too weak or too strong for your tastes.

To make it perfect, you should follow the general rule of adding two tablespoons of grounds for every six ounces of water used. If you want to perfect your coffee brewing, this tiny fact about your coffee scoop can make a big difference.

