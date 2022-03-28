By now, you’ve likely finished watching Bridgerton‘s second season, and you probably need something else to check out. Well, there’s some good news. This week marks the entry in a new month and with it comes a plethora of new Netflix content.

This week, you can expect to see everything from modern classic films like Inception to rom-coms like Monster-In-Law, there are plenty of movies to check out. When it comes to series, there’s a smash hit Netflix original is returning: Get Organized with the Home Edit. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are back to organize celebrity homes and get you prepped for spring cleaning.

Curious what else is headed your way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the Week of March 28, 2022.

March 28 The Imitation Game: Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing in this biopic.

March 29 Thermae Romae Novae: A bath architect in ancient Rome reappears in modern Japan in this anime. Mighty Express: Season 6: The kids operating a train station return for more adventures. Mike Epps: Indiana Mike: The comedian’s comedy special debuts.



March 30 All Hail: A meteorologist fails to predict a hailstorm and travels back home to re-evaluate. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King : Millions in crypto is stolen from one of Canada’s largest exchanges, and the person who might know something winds up dead in this documentary.

March 31 Casual: Seasons 1-4: A newly divorced man lives with his sister. Super PupZ: Super-powered pups help protect their kids.



April 1 Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood: A boy tells the story of his childhood in 1969 Houston, mixing fantasy and real life. Battle: Freestyle: A girl and her dance crew are chosen to compete in Paris, but her estranged mother distracts her. The Bubble: A group of actors in a pandemic bubble attempt to finish an adventure film. Captain Nova: A fighter pilot is transported back in time to her younger self to avert disaster. Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain: Comedy group Celeb Five document their brainstorming process. Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2: Clea and Joanna are back for another round of organizing. The Last Bus: A group of students fights back against deadly drones. Tomorrow: A half-human, half-spirit is employed by the underworld. Trivia Quest: The popular trivia game gets an interactive Netflix adaptation.



April 1 [Con’t] A Cinderella Story: The classic Hilary Duff reimagining of Cinderella hits streaming. Abby Hatcher: Season 2: Abby and her Fuzzlies friends help people learn from their mistakes. Any Given Sunday: A coach’s team struggles as he heads on a collision course with the president and co-owner. Argo: An extractor poses as a film producer to rescue hostages in Iran. Blade, Blade II, Blade Trinity: The entire Blade trilogy comes to Netflix. The Blind Side: Sandra Bullock stars in this fictionalized account of the Touhey family and their adaption of NFL star Michael Oher. Blow: Johnny Depp stars as a drug dealer in this cult classic film. Bonnie and Clyde (1967): Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star in this adaptation.



April 1 [Con’t] Catch and Release: After her fiancé’s death, a woman moves in with his best friends. CoComelon: Season 5: The children’s show is back for another season. Delta Farce: Three bumbling friends are accidentally “deployed” in Mexico. Eagle Eye: Two strangers are tormented by a caller who is using technology to make them fugitives. Four Brothers: After their mother is killed, four brothers team up to avenge her. Full Metal Jacket: Stanley Kubrick’s Vietnam War film comes to streaming. Grown Ups: Friends reunite after their childhood basketball coach passes. Heartland: Season 14: The story of a young girl and horse ranch continues. Her: Joaquin Phoenix stars in this film about a man who falls in love with A.I. How to Train Your Dragon: A young boy learns that dragons aren’t the evil creations he was led to believe.



April 1 [Con’t] Inception: Leonard DiCaprio stars in this Academy Award-winning film. Love Actually: Strangers’ stories intersect in this star-studded holiday film. Molly’s Game: A former skier runs an exclusive poker game. Monster-in-Law: Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda star in this film about a woman’s future mother-in-law attempting to sabotage her upcoming marriage. New York Minute: Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s final full-length film hits streaming. The Nut Job: After a squirrel loses the winter food supply, he makes plans to rob a nut store. Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun: The famed dolls get their own series. Puss in Boots: Puss and Humpty Dumpty team up to steal a golden goose in this Shrek spin-off.



