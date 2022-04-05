30 Pieces of Men and Women’s Sportswear Under $30

Half the fun of working out is buying new clothes to wear while you’re doing it. Of course, a lot of sportswear can be quite pricey. That’s why we went on a bargain hunt and found 30 activewear separates under $30 for both men and women.
Not everyone wants to drop a ton of cash on athletic wear when they’re just going to sweat in it, especially if they just paid for an expensive gym membership. If that’s your situation, these affordable activewear pieces will ensure you look good at the gym without spending a small fortune.
Sports Bras
A good sports bra is a key piece of activewear for women. Not only do they ensure you’ll be comfortable during your workout, but they can also make your gym outfit super cute. All of these sports bras are cute, comfortable, and—most importantly—affordable:
Hanes Women's Seamless Racerback Sports Bra
Affordable and from a trusted brand.
Champion Women's Freedom Seamless Racerback Sports Bra
Medium support at a great price.
RUNNING GIRL One-Shoulder Sports Bra
A stylish and unique look.
RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra
Moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool.
CRZ YOGA Women's Low-Impact Strappy Padded Sports Bra
Perfect for low-impact exercises.
Fruit of the Loom Women's Front Close Racerback Sports Bra
Offers more support for high-impact exercises.
Women's Longline Sports Bra
This crop-top style has thousands of positive reviews.
Criss-Cross Back-Padded Workout Crop Top
Light, breathable and available in lots of colors and prints.
Women’s Workout Shirts
Not everyone wants to work out in a sports bra, and that’s totally fine. A good sports top will keep you covered and, ideally, will be made of lightweight material so you stay cool. Here are some great options to add to your closet:
C9 Champion Women's Active Tank
You'll definitely stay cool in this breezy selection.
Amazon Essentials Women's Tech Stretch Relaxed-Fit Racerback Tank Top Set
Two tanks, one reasonable price.
C9 Champion Women's Soft Tech Tee
Perfect for those who don't like tank tops.
Mippo Workout Top for Women
The adorable knot on the back adds the perfect touch of style.
Men’s Workout Shirts
Whether you’re in a hot gym or out in the rain, you need workout wear that’s comfortable and also regulates your body temperature. From muscle tees to compression shirts, here are some of the best budget activewear options for men:
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Basic and comfortable from a well-known brand.
Neleus Men's Dry Fit Mesh Athletic Shirts, Pack of 3
Three shirts for under $30? Yes, please!
Champion Men's Classic Jersey Muscle Tee
Stay cool, both literally and figuratively, with this classic look.
Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Perfect for both working out and regular wear.
TSLA Long-Sleeve Compression Shirt
Wear it alone or under another shirt if you're out running in the cold.
Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Sleeveless Muscle T-Shirt
This lightweight cotton tank top is great for any type of physical activity.
Women’s Workout Leggings and Shorts
Whether you’re a weight lifter, yogi, or professional couch lounger, a good pair of comfy pants or shorts is essential for every closet. It’s a good idea to have a few different styles that are appropriate for different activities. That’s why we selected this mix of affordable leggings, cropped pants, and shorts:
THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants
This style even has pockets for your phone or keys.
Heathyoga Yoga Pants for Women
Come in a variety of colors and patterns.
Ritiriko Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
Perfect for those who don't like working out in long pants or shorts.
THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waist Yoga Shorts
Your legs will always be cool and free in this style.
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
Perfect for running.
BMJL Women's Elastic High-Waisted Shorts
High-waisted for added comfort.
Men’s Workout Pants and Shorts
Depending on their workout routine, men usually need several different styles of pants and shorts, as well. For example, runners usually prefer shorts, while weight lifters might want knee-length shorts or sweatpants.
Whatever sports or exercises you engage in, these different styles and cuts of pants and shorts will ensure you can always do your best:
Champion Men's Everyday Cotton Open-Bottom Pants
Comfy and warm for cold days outside.
Champion Men's 10 Core Training Shorts
Perfect for any type of training.
Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Breathable, quick-drying fabric.
New Balance Men's Accelerate Five-Inch Shorts
Lightweight and perfect for summer running.
Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts, Pack of Two
Two for under $30.
CEHT Men's Athletic Shorts
Show off those gains.
After paying for that gym membership, you’ll likely be on a budget when it comes to your workout wear, but that’s where we come in! From cute sports bras to basic running shorts, mix and match these affordable options, and you’ll have everything you need in one order.