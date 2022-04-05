30 Pieces of Men and Women’s Sportswear Under $30

Half the fun of working out is buying new clothes to wear while you’re doing it. Of course, a lot of sportswear can be quite pricey. That’s why we went on a bargain hunt and found 30 activewear separates under $30 for both men and women.

Not everyone wants to drop a ton of cash on athletic wear when they’re just going to sweat in it, especially if they just paid for an expensive gym membership. If that’s your situation, these affordable activewear pieces will ensure you look good at the gym without spending a small fortune.

Sports Bras

A good sports bra is a key piece of activewear for women. Not only do they ensure you’ll be comfortable during your workout, but they can also make your gym outfit super cute. All of these sports bras are cute, comfortable, and—most importantly—affordable:

Women's Longline Sports Bra This crop-top style has thousands of positive reviews.

Criss-Cross Back-Padded Workout Crop Top Light, breathable and available in lots of colors and prints.

Women’s Workout Shirts

Not everyone wants to work out in a sports bra, and that’s totally fine. A good sports top will keep you covered and, ideally, will be made of lightweight material so you stay cool. Here are some great options to add to your closet:

Mippo Workout Top for Women The adorable knot on the back adds the perfect touch of style.

Men’s Workout Shirts

Whether you’re in a hot gym or out in the rain, you need workout wear that’s comfortable and also regulates your body temperature. From muscle tees to compression shirts, here are some of the best budget activewear options for men:

TSLA Long-Sleeve Compression Shirt Wear it alone or under another shirt if you're out running in the cold.

Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Sleeveless Muscle T-Shirt This lightweight cotton tank top is great for any type of physical activity.

Women’s Workout Leggings and Shorts

Whether you’re a weight lifter, yogi, or professional couch lounger, a good pair of comfy pants or shorts is essential for every closet. It’s a good idea to have a few different styles that are appropriate for different activities. That’s why we selected this mix of affordable leggings, cropped pants, and shorts:

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants This style even has pockets for your phone or keys.

Heathyoga Yoga Pants for Women Come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Ritiriko Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings Perfect for those who don't like working out in long pants or shorts.

THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waist Yoga Shorts Your legs will always be cool and free in this style.

Men’s Workout Pants and Shorts

Depending on their workout routine, men usually need several different styles of pants and shorts, as well. For example, runners usually prefer shorts, while weight lifters might want knee-length shorts or sweatpants.

Whatever sports or exercises you engage in, these different styles and cuts of pants and shorts will ensure you can always do your best:

After paying for that gym membership, you’ll likely be on a budget when it comes to your workout wear, but that’s where we come in! From cute sports bras to basic running shorts, mix and match these affordable options, and you’ll have everything you need in one order.