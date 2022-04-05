X
30 Pieces of Men and Women’s Sportswear Under $30

A woman in a sports bra, a woman kneeling in a studio, and a man in a tight black shirt
CRZ YOGA/Ritiriko/TSLA

Half the fun of working out is buying new clothes to wear while you’re doing it. Of course, a lot of sportswear can be quite pricey. That’s why we went on a bargain hunt and found 30 activewear separates under $30 for both men and women.

Not everyone wants to drop a ton of cash on athletic wear when they’re just going to sweat in it, especially if they just paid for an expensive gym membership. If that’s your situation, these affordable activewear pieces will ensure you look good at the gym without spending a small fortune.

Sports Bras

Three women in different sports bras
CRZ YOGA/RUNNING GIRL/CRZ YOGA

A good sports bra is a key piece of activewear for women. Not only do they ensure you’ll be comfortable during your workout, but they can also make your gym outfit super cute. All of these sports bras are cute, comfortable, and—most importantly—affordable:

Hanes Women's Seamless Racerback Sports Bra

Affordable and from a trusted brand.

Amazon

$7.29
$28.00 Save 74%

Champion Women's Freedom Seamless Racerback Sports Bra

Medium support at a great price.

Amazon

$14.87
$25.00 Save 41%

RUNNING GIRL One-Shoulder Sports Bra

A stylish and unique look.

Amazon

$18.99
 

RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra

Moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool.

Amazon

$18.99
 

CRZ YOGA Women's Low-Impact Strappy Padded Sports Bra

Perfect for low-impact exercises.

Amazon

$22.00
 

Fruit of the Loom Women's Front Close Racerback Sports Bra

Offers more support for high-impact exercises.

Amazon

$12.50
 

Women's Longline Sports Bra

This crop-top style has thousands of positive reviews.

Amazon

$21.99
 

Criss-Cross Back-Padded Workout Crop Top

Light, breathable and available in lots of colors and prints.

Amazon

$21.99
$24.99 Save 12%

Women’s Workout Shirts

Four women in activewear tops
C9 Champion/The Gym People/C9 Champion

Not everyone wants to work out in a sports bra, and that’s totally fine. A good sports top will keep you covered and, ideally, will be made of lightweight material so you stay cool. Here are some great options to add to your closet:

C9 Champion Women's Active Tank

You'll definitely stay cool in this breezy selection.

Amazon

$16.99
 

Amazon Essentials Women's Tech Stretch Relaxed-Fit Racerback Tank Top Set

Two tanks, one reasonable price.

Amazon

$19.90
 

C9 Champion Women's Soft Tech Tee

Perfect for those who don't like tank tops.

Amazon

$16.99
 

Mippo Workout Top for Women

The adorable knot on the back adds the perfect touch of style.

Amazon

$18.98
$24.99 Save 24%

Men’s Workout Shirts

Three men in different activewear tops
TSLA/Russell Athletic/Neleus

Whether you’re in a hot gym or out in the rain, you need workout wear that’s comfortable and also regulates your body temperature. From muscle tees to compression shirts, here are some of the best budget activewear options for men:

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Basic and comfortable from a well-known brand.

Amazon

$18.75
$25.00 Save 25%

Neleus Men's Dry Fit Mesh Athletic Shirts, Pack of 3

Three shirts for under $30? Yes, please!

Amazon

$28.89
 

Champion Men's Classic Jersey Muscle Tee

Stay cool, both literally and figuratively, with this classic look.

Amazon

$15.00
$20.00 Save 25%

Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Perfect for both working out and regular wear.

Amazon

$9.30
$9.99 Save 7%

TSLA Long-Sleeve Compression Shirt

Wear it alone or under another shirt if you're out running in the cold.

Amazon

$15.98
$29.98 Save 47%

Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Sleeveless Muscle T-Shirt

This lightweight cotton tank top is great for any type of physical activity.

Amazon

$9.99
 

Women’s Workout Leggings and Shorts

Three women in different kinds of activewear
Heathyoga/Ritiriko/BMJL

Whether you’re a weight lifter, yogi, or professional couch lounger, a good pair of comfy pants or shorts is essential for every closet. It’s a good idea to have a few different styles that are appropriate for different activities. That’s why we selected this mix of affordable leggings, cropped pants, and shorts:

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants

This style even has pockets for your phone or keys.

Amazon

$24.99
 

Heathyoga Yoga Pants for Women

Come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Amazon

$21.99
 

Ritiriko Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings

Perfect for those who don't like working out in long pants or shorts.

Amazon

$21.99
 

THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waist Yoga Shorts

Your legs will always be cool and free in this style.

Amazon

$19.99
 

Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

Perfect for running.

Amazon

$20.03
$25.00 Save 20%

BMJL Women's Elastic High-Waisted Shorts

High-waisted for added comfort.

Amazon

$22.99
$25.99 Save 12%

Men’s Workout Pants and Shorts

Three men wearing shorts
Champion/Amazon Essentials/Under Armour

Depending on their workout routine, men usually need several different styles of pants and shorts, as well. For example, runners usually prefer shorts, while weight lifters might want knee-length shorts or sweatpants.

Whatever sports or exercises you engage in, these different styles and cuts of pants and shorts will ensure you can always do your best:

Champion Men's Everyday Cotton Open-Bottom Pants

Comfy and warm for cold days outside.

Amazon


 

Champion Men's 10 Core Training Shorts

Perfect for any type of training.

Amazon

$12.00
$20.00 Save 40%

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

Breathable, quick-drying fabric.

Amazon

$18.01
$25.00 Save 28%

New Balance Men's Accelerate Five-Inch Shorts

Lightweight and perfect for summer running.

Amazon

$29.99
 

Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts, Pack of Two

Two for under $30.

Amazon

$19.40
 

CEHT Men's Athletic Shorts

Show off those gains.

Amazon

$17.99
 

After paying for that gym membership, you’ll likely be on a budget when it comes to your workout wear, but that’s where we come in! From cute sports bras to basic running shorts, mix and match these affordable options, and you’ll have everything you need in one order.

