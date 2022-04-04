This week, Love Is Blind fans are in for a treat. While it’s not a new season of the hit reality show, there is another series coming. Yes, it’s also hosted by the Lacheys.

The Ultimatum, a new series with Nick and Vanessa Lachey is hitting streaming and asking couples to marry or move on. It’s far from the only thing coming to streaming, though. The return of the popular series Elite and the fourth season of Better Call Saul are both heading fans’ way.

Want more? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 4, 2022.

April 4 Better Call Saul: Season 5 : The latest season of the Breaking Bad spinoff comes to Netflix.

April 5 Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy: The comedian’s special hits streaming.



Play Video

April 6 Furioza: A female detective blackmails her ex into spying on a gang. Green Mothers’ Club: Five mothers’ stories are told in this K-drama. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: The British television personality’s sexual assault allegations are detailed. Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!: The comedian’s comedy special comes to streaming. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Couples must choose whether to marry or break up in this weekly reality series.



Play Video

April 7 Queen of the South: Season 5: A woman begins her own drug empire in this series. Return to Space: This documentary follows the journey to launch Americans back into space. Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star: The murder of a South African soccer star is investigated in this series.



Play Video

April 8 Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1: Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts chase musical stardom. Dancing on Glass: A ballerina forms a bond with another dancer. Dirty Lines: A person in 1980s Amsterdam begins working as a phone sex operator. Elite: Season 5: The popular series returns for season five. Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2: The series inspired by Dr. Suess returns. Metal Lords: Teenagers fight to win a battle of the bands. Tiger & Bunny 2: A superhero decides to return to her old life. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations: A prosecutor gets involved in a battle between spies.



Play Video