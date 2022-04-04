When to See April’s Full Pink Moon

A new month is here, and that means there’s a new full moon upon us. If you’ve been looking for the perfect outdoor activity for the family this spring, April’s full moon could be it.

The full Pink Moon will rise April 16, but unfortunately, it won’t really be pink. Like most full moons, this one also got its name from a Native American tradition. The event was dubbed the Pink Moon due to the flowers blooming around this time of year.

Also known as the Paschal Full Moon, it’s the first full moon of spring, and also marks Passover. Easter is also celebrated the Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon which happens to be the next day, April 17.

If you and the kids want to celebrate spring and enjoy the temperate weather, you won’t be able to see the moon’s peak stateside—it will occur at 2:57 p.m. ET. However, once the sun sets, you can head outside to observe the moon. For the best view, head out just before sunset to see it rise when it’ll take on a golden (no pink) shade.

Whether you observe Passover, Easter, or just love nature, seeing April’s full moon is the perfect outdoor spring activity.