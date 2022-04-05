Krispy Kreme’s Spring ‘Egg’ Doughnuts Are So Cute

Spring has sprung, and a popular doughnut purveyor wants to help you celebrate the warmer weather and the upcoming Easter holiday.

Krispy Kreme launched doughnut minis for spring, and they’re perfectly shaped like Easter eggs and decorated adorably to match.

The new doughnuts are available now at Krispy Kreme shops around the country, and you can purchase the new minis in a limited edition 16-count box designed to look like an Easter basket. You’ll need to act fast, though. The doughnuts are only available until Easter, and they’ll disappear on April 17.

Inside, you’ll get three new egg-shaped mini doughnuts and a returning favorite:

Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut : This doughnut is an unglazed option filled with chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and drizzled with sky blue and yellow icing stripes.

: This doughnut is an unglazed option filled with chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and drizzled with sky blue and yellow icing stripes. Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut : This unglazed doughnut is filled with cake batter Kreme and then drizzled with three sky blue stripes that are dipped in pastel sprinkles.

: This unglazed doughnut is filled with cake batter Kreme and then drizzled with three sky blue stripes that are dipped in pastel sprinkles. Mini Strawberries and Kreme Egg Doughnut : Enjoy a fun flavor with this unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme that’s dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with candy “sequins.”

: Enjoy a fun flavor with this unglazed doughnut filled with white Kreme that’s dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with candy “sequins.” Mini Chick Doughnut: This returning spring doughnut features an unglazed shell that’s filled with white Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, then half-dipped in yellow sanding sugar, and decorated to look like a chick.

If you want to treat yourself to a spring-themed breakfast, Krispy Kreme’s new doughnuts are the way to do it.