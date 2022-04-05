Have Pets? This Desk Accessory Is a Must-Own

If you don’t have pets, you probably don’t associate animals with your home office. Those with cats and dogs, however, know how quickly their hair can accumulate on every surface—including your desk. Turns out, a gadget went viral on TikTok precisely because it solves this very problem.

This tiny desktop vacuum popped up on TikTok recently, and it’s the perfect cleaning accessory for pet owners. Cordless and USB-chargeable, the little vacuum from Odistar uses a capture nozzle to pick up both large and small debris, and yes, that includes all the pet hair that collects on your desk over time.

Of course, it also takes care of any dust, food crumbs, and other miscellaneous bits.

While the vacuum is small (it fits in the palm of your hand), it’s mighty! Armed with 1,000 Pa of suction power, it can pick up some pretty sizable debris.

However, it’s not loud enough to disturb others, like a larger handheld. So, even if you work in a traditional office with other people, you can stash this in your drawer to suck up those lunch crumbs. After you vacuum, simply remove the dust catcher, and then empty and reattach it.

While the tool’s functionality is its most important feature, it also doesn’t hurt that it comes in a variety of adorable colors, including bright yellow, green, blue, or even pink.

If you’re in a constant battle with Fluffy’s hair at your desk, or you just want a quick way to get rid of those sandwich crumbs, this handy gadget is the perfect Roomba for your workspace.