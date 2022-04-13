9 Things to Pack for Your Next Trip to Disney World

Walt Disney World is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, but planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth is a lot of work. We’ll help you mark some things off your vacation-planning list with these nine things you don’t want to forget to pack.

Millions of people flock to Orlando every year just to visit Walt Disney World. Whether you’re looking forward to the inventive rides, character interactions, or just a bit of magic, having these essentials on hand can vastly improve your trip.

Ponchos

Orlando has a humid, subtropical climate. This means that no matter what time of year you visit, there’s a good chance you’ll encounter some rain. It usually only lasts for short periods, but it’s not uncommon to see the streets of Disney World drenched from an afternoon thunderstorm.

Reusable ponchos are guaranteed to come in handy at some point during your trip. You can throw them on to stay dry during a surprise rainstorm or on water rides, like Splash Mountain and Kali River Rapids. No matter how hot it is outside, you’ll be grateful if you don’t have to deal with soggy shoes and socks all day.

A Backpack

Unlike many theme parks, backpacks are allowed on all Disney World rides, as long as they fit in the seat. Some rides require you to place all loose items on a platform near the ride. However, you’ll never be required to store your things in a locker, as long as you can carry them with you.

You’ll want at least one sturdy backpack for your fam or group to carry everything you’ll all need for the day. Just be sure to leave some space for all the souvenirs you’ll inevitably be buying.

Laptop Backpack for Men and Women Perfect for stashing sunscreen, snacks, ponchos, and everything else you need.

A Portable Charger

While at Disney World, you’ll likely want to use the My Disney Experience app to get the most out of your trip. You’ll need it to view wait times for rides, order food, scan your park tickets, and much more. Relying on an app means you’ll be spending a lot of time on your phone all day, which will, inevitably, drain the battery.

Don’t find yourself stuck with a dead battery by lunchtime. Make sure at least one member of your party has a portable charger to juice up your phone when the battery starts to get low.

Anker Portable Charger Don't worry about a dead phone battery.

Motion Sickness Medication

Nothing ruins a ride like a bad bout of motion sickness. If you’re prone to nausea, you should be prepared to experience some queasiness while on vacation.

To always be prepared, pack some motion sickness medication just in case. These chewables prevent motion sickness symptoms for up to 24 hours, which is plenty of time to get you through even the longest Disney day.

Bonine for Motion Sickness Don't let motion sickness ruin your day.

Electrolyte Powder

It’s not uncommon to spend 12 hours or more in the parks during each day of your trip. While you won’t have a problem finding bathrooms, it isn’t always easy to stay hydrated when you’re standing in the Florida sun for that long.

One way to fight dehydration is to add some electrolyte powder to your water once or twice a day. Just pack it in your backpack, so you can quickly add some to everyone’s water bottle, especially during the hot afternoon. in the afternoon. They’ll help you avoid dehydration symptoms, like headache and fatigue.

Sanitizing Wipes

Avoiding germs has become a regular part of life. Whether you visit Disney World next month or five years from now, staying as germ-free as possible is a good priority to have as you visit the parks.

Between handrails, door handles, chairs, and ride bars and seats, there are a lot of surfaces at Disney World, all of which are touched by thousands of people every day. While you should also carry a bottle of hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes are another item you don’t want to forget.

Use them to wipe down dirty tables, clean sticky fingers, and keep germs off large surfaces during the day.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Essential for keeping everyone's hands germ-free.

Blister Band-Aids

Non-stop walking for days in a row is bound to give at least one person in your party a blister. Like motion sickness or dehydration, a painful blister can quickly ruin your day.

If you feel one coming on, put a cushioned Band-Aid on the spot immediately. This will prevent your shoe from rubbing the affected area and should also stop a blister from popping and becoming even more painful.

Cooling Towels

While there are plenty of air-conditioned shops and restaurants where you can cool off at Disney World, you won’t get much relief waiting for hours in line for rides .

Cooling towels are a Disney World insider’s secret. Simply wet it, wring it out, and drape it over the back of your neck for instant relief. The towel should stay cool for up to three hours, even if you don’t add any more water. They’re a real lifesaver on long, hot days.

YQXCC 4 Pack Cooling Towel Stay cool in even the longest lines.

An Insulated Water Bottle

That Orlando heat will warm up your water in just a few hours. Who wants to drink warm water on a hot, sticky day? Unfortunately, ice will only get you so far when your water bottle is baking in the sun.

One easy way to solve this problem is to bring an insulated water bottle on your trip. It’ll keep your water cold for up to 24 hours, even when it’s blazing hot outside. Just fill it with ice before leaving your hotel and you’ll have a refreshing drink all day.

Disney World is a popular vacation destination, but only if you’re prepared for the huge crowds, long lines, and hefty expenses. Whether you’ll be spending all day at the parks or enjoying other activities, packing these essentials can make your trip far more enjoyable.