The beginning of the month drop has happened, and Bridgerton has been fully watched. What do you watch now?

Netflix has your streaming needs handled this week.

From a political drama starring Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery to a film about a dangerous and deadly computer game, this week’s variety means there’s something to watch every night of the week.

If you’re ready to get streaming, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 11, 2022.

April 12 Hard Cell: Comedian Catherine Tate stars in this film about a wedding planner turned women’s prison governor. The Creature Cases: Two animal special agents travel the globe solving cases.



Play Video

April 13 Almost Happy: Season 2: A radio host copes with life with his two kids and ex-wife. Our Great National Parks: Barack Obama narrates this documentary on some of the world’s greatest national parks. Smother-in-Law: A mother-in-law has a rivalry with her daughter-in-law while living together during the pandemic. Today We Fix the World: After learning that he’s not the father of a young boy, he sets out with him to find his biological father.



Play Video

April 14 Ultraman: Season 2: A hero must protect the world from aliens.

April 15 Anatomy of a Scandal: A British politician is accused of a heinous crime. Choose or Die: A girl begins playing a video game only to discover it could be deadly. Heirs to the Land: A man works to make a name for himself while repaying a debt. Mai: A woman investigates her daughter’s death. One Piece Film Z: A group of pirates must steal stones because from an admiral in this anime. Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1: The iconic character gets her own show on Netflix.



Play Video