Keep Your Guacamole Green with This Delicious Hack

When it comes to easily spoiled foods, guacamole might top the list. The delicious dip is prone to browning, and while it’s still edible, it doesn’t exactly look appetizing. Luckily, there’s a hack to keep your guac green.

Adding pico de gallo on top of your guacamole can help keep it green and add a delicious twist to a classic recipe.

Whether you’re prepping guacamole ahead of time or hoping to keep leftovers fresh, topping the dip with a layer of pico can create a barrier that prevents oxygen from reaching the avocado base. While preventing oxygen from reaching avocado or guacamole isn’t a new hack, using pico to do so is a bit more unique.

If you’ve never made pico de gallo, it’s a blend of chopped tomato, red onion, jalapeño, and lime juice. Before your party or after it’s ended, top the guacamole with the pico mixture, cover with plastic wrap, and place it in the fridge.

When you’re ready to use it, simply remove the plastic wrap and serve. You can even mix the pico into your guacamole for a tasty little extra.

If you’ve got Easter brunch plans and want to add a side of guac, this clever hack might give you your greenest, most delicious recipe yet.