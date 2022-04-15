X
Popular Searches

Do You Really Need to Flip Your Mattress?

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 1 min read
A woman lifts up a mattress.
Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock.com

There’s a lot that goes into caring for your bedding. You might have heard that flipping your mattress is part of that maintenance, but could that just be an old wives’ tale?

While this rule does have some merit, flipping your mattress is actually no longer necessary. However, there is something you can do to prevent wear and tear.

The Best Mattress Protectors
RELATEDThe Best Mattress Protectors

Instead of flipping your mattress, rotate it. The Sleep Foundation acknowledged that flipping your mattress used to be a common practice to prevent excess wear. Modern mattresses, however, are one-sided so they already avoid that sort of damage.

If you flip these types of mattresses, you’ll likely end up with dense foam or metal springs closer to your body when you sleep instead of the cushy topping you’re actually designed to sleep on. Not only does this make your sleep less comfortable, but it could also make your bed less supportive.

SafeRest Mattress Protector

Can extend the life of your mattress.

Amazon

$36.99
 

So, why rotate a mattress?

Well, when you sleep, heavy pressure is applied to your mattress in the areas around your shoulders and hips. Over time, this could cause the mattress to sag in those areas, shortening its lifespan. Rotating your mattress changes those pressure points and could extend its life by up to a year.

But how often should you rotate it? This depends on the type of mattress you have. A memory foam, latex, or newer innerspring mattress should be rotated once or twice a year. Those who have older innerspring mattresses should rotate them 2-5 times per year. The key is to be consistent.

If you’ve been flipping your mattress this whole time, you’re probably happy to find out you can knock it off and just spin it around a couple times per year instead.

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?