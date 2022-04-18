X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of April 18, 2022

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

@heysheashea
| 1 min read
Natasha Lyonne stars in season two of Russian Doll.
Natasha Lyonne in a scene from season two of Russian Doll. Netflix

A new week is upon us all. That means there’s a whole new round of Netflix content coming your way. This week, it includes the return of a smash hit series.

Fans of actor Natasha Lyonne will be excited to see the return of the smash-hit Russian Doll which is returning for season two on the streaming service. As for reality television fans, they’ve got something coming, too: a new season of Selling Sunset.

If you want something to binge this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 18, 2022:

  • April 18
    • Cry Babies Magic Tears: Babies explore a world where tears are magic.
  • April 19
    • Battle Kitty: Kitty and Orc battle enemies to save their island in this series.
    • White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch: Take a peek at Abercrombie and Fitch’s pop culture stronghold in this documentary.

  • April 20
    • Russian Doll: Natasha Lyonne returns for the second season of the Netflix smash hit.
    • The Marked Heart: A man plans revenge on an organ-harvesting ring.
    • The Turning Point: A slacker becomes friends with a thug who brings him into his life.
    • An Undersea Story: A marine researcher must fight to survive aboard a submarine after an apocalyptic disaster.

  • April 21
    • All About Gila: Spanish comedians take the stage in this compilation special.
    • He’s Expecting: A CEO becomes pregnant and discovers social inequities.

  • April 22
    • HeartstopperTwo boys discover they might be more than friends.
    • Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event: Viola Davis and Oprah Winfrey sit down for a discussion. 
    • Selling Sunset: The fifth season of the hit reality show hits Netflix.
