A new week is upon us all. That means there’s a whole new round of Netflix content coming your way. This week, it includes the return of a smash hit series.

Fans of actor Natasha Lyonne will be excited to see the return of the smash-hit Russian Doll which is returning for season two on the streaming service. As for reality television fans, they’ve got something coming, too: a new season of Selling Sunset.

If you want something to binge this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 18, 2022:

April 18 Cry Babies Magic Tears: Babies explore a world where tears are magic.

April 19 Battle Kitty: Kitty and Orc battle enemies to save their island in this series. White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch: Take a peek at Abercrombie and Fitch’s pop culture stronghold in this documentary.



Play Video

April 20 Russian Doll: Natasha Lyonne returns for the second season of the Netflix smash hit. The Marked Heart: A man plans revenge on an organ-harvesting ring. The Turning Point: A slacker becomes friends with a thug who brings him into his life. An Undersea Story: A marine researcher must fight to survive aboard a submarine after an apocalyptic disaster.



Play Video

April 21 All About Gila: Spanish comedians take the stage in this compilation special. H e’s Expecting: A CEO becomes pregnant and discovers social inequities.



Play Video