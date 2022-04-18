A new week is upon us all. That means there’s a whole new round of Netflix content coming your way. This week, it includes the return of a smash hit series.
Fans of actor Natasha Lyonne will be excited to see the return of the smash-hit Russian Doll which is returning for season two on the streaming service. As for reality television fans, they’ve got something coming, too: a new season of Selling Sunset.
If you want something to binge this week, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of April 18, 2022:
- April 18
- Cry Babies Magic Tears: Babies explore a world where tears are magic.
- April 19
- Battle Kitty: Kitty and Orc battle enemies to save their island in this series.
- White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch: Take a peek at Abercrombie and Fitch’s pop culture stronghold in this documentary.
- April 20
- Russian Doll: Natasha Lyonne returns for the second season of the Netflix smash hit.
- The Marked Heart: A man plans revenge on an organ-harvesting ring.
- The Turning Point: A slacker becomes friends with a thug who brings him into his life.
- An Undersea Story: A marine researcher must fight to survive aboard a submarine after an apocalyptic disaster.
- April 21
- All About Gila: Spanish comedians take the stage in this compilation special.
- He’s Expecting: A CEO becomes pregnant and discovers social inequities.
- April 22
- Heartstopper: Two boys discover they might be more than friends.
- Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event: Viola Davis and Oprah Winfrey sit down for a discussion.
- Selling Sunset: The fifth season of the hit reality show hits Netflix.