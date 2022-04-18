X
Popular Searches

How to Use Leftover Wine Corks in Your Garden

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 1 min read
wine corks are scaterred on a table.
Kati Finell/Shutterstock.com

Crafty people use wine corks to create everything from wreaths to planter boxes. As it turns out, they’re also useful in the garden.

Corks in the garden? Yes, this sounds weird, but you can make mulch from your leftover wine corks. Now, there is a caveat to this hack, and that is you have to use a true cork—not the plastic kind some bottles come with these days.

The Best Corkscrews for Your Kitchen
RELATEDThe Best Corkscrews for Your Kitchen

Plastic won’t break down in your garden, and some of the chemicals in it can leach into your soil and affect plant growth.

Advertisement

If you’ve several corks on hand already, you can use scissors to cut them into smaller pieces, or even place them in a blender or food processor. When you’re done, simply spread the wine cork mulch as you would the usual stuff.

Premium Recycled Corks

Not enough corks? You can grab more online.

Amazon

$26.49
 

Why doese this work, though? Well, cork is natural product which means it’ll break down on its own over time—just like mulch. Plus it’s anti-microbial helping to cut down on mold growth. Once added to your flower bed, it’ll help your soil retain moisture and prevent weed growth.

If you’re looking for an easy alternative to buying mulch and bringing it home, this easy, garden DIY is worth a try. Plus, it’s an excuse we to drink wine, and don’t we all love that?

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?