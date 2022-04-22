Can White Vinegar Kill Dandelions?

Sure, when you were a kid, you might have enjoyed picking dandelions. As an adult, though, they become quite the nuisance. Could the answer to this weed problem be in your pantry?

As it turns out, white vinegar can, indeed, take care of those dandelions for you! All you have to do is create a mixture of 95% water to 5% white vinegar in a spray bottle. Then, head into your garden and spray the weeds.

Aim for the roots and base first, and then, spray up and down the plant. Apply the mixture a few times, and the plant will wither. You’ll also want to catch them before they’ve been out of the ground for two weeks, or this method won’t be as effective.

Unfortunately, this hack won’t eliminate the weed from your lawn or garden entirely—it’ll simply kill those that have sprouted. For those who want a more permanent solution, head back into your pantry.

To further destabilize dandelions and kill the tops, add one tablespoon of dish soap and one cup of salt to your vinegar and water solution, and then apply it again. You’ll want to be as precise as possible with this mixture, though, as excess salt can also prevent other things from growing (like your grass).

This hack works well for small growths of weeds and dandelions, but it’s not a good solution for a major weed problem throughout your yard. It most likely won’t kill other varieties of weeds that have taken hold in your garden; you’ll likely need a stronger solution for those.

If, however, you’ve got a simple outbreak of dandelions that’s putting a damper on your spring or summer gardening, try this handy (and cheap) DIY solution first!