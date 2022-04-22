Add This to Your Grilled Cheese for Instant Charcuterie

There are a lot of food combinations you might find strange. For example, I enjoy ranch dressing on a baked potato. Lately, though, lots of people have been adding a questionable spread to perfectly fine grilled cheese sandwiches, and to say it sounds odd is an understatement.

Since last year, people have been putting peanut butter on their grilled cheese sandwiches in record numbers.

Now, before you knock it, it might help to understand the rationale behind this odd food combo. The idea went viral in 2021, thanks to Feel Good Foodie. When the recipe for a peanut butter, jelly, and grilled cheese sandwich was posted, it was met with mixed reactions at first.

However, when you break down the idea, it makes more sense. Think of it as a cheese board in sandwich form.

When you picture a cheese board, they usually feature cheese (duh), fruit, and nuts: all of the ingredients in a PB&J grilled cheese. Essentially, you’re combining a salty element (peanut butter) with fruit (jelly), and cheese.

Wanna try it yet? If so, just add a layer of creamy peanut butter to one slice of bread, some jelly to another, and then top the peanut butter side with a bit of shredded cheddar. Melt some butter in a pan, add your bread slices, and grill for a few minutes.

Put the pieces together, and when the cheese is melted, you’ve essentially got a cheese board sandwich.

Next time you’re craving some charcuterie but don’t have everything or don’t feel like going through all the hassle, just put some peanut butter on your grilled cheese. Done!