These Bus Tours Take the Hassle Out of Traveling Through Europe

When taking a trip to Europe, some travelers prefer to find their own way, while others would much rather hire a tour company to plan an itinerary, so they don’t miss anything. A popular way to enjoy a guided tour is via bus, and these are some of the best companies to check out if you’re planning a European vacation.

There are many reasons people choose bus (or coach) tours when visiting other countries, but the predominant one is convenience. Someone else handles all the planning, hotel bookings, and ensures you’ll get to see all the major sights. Usually, most meals are even included in your package. If that sounds good to you, here are some of the best bus tours you can take across Europe.

Odysseys Unlimited

Odysseys Unlimited was founded in 1989 and is well-known as one of the best small-group travel companies out there. Group sizes range from 12-24, ensuring you’ll never feel overcrowded while sightseeing. According to the reviews on their Facebook page, Odysseys Unlimited tours are also well organized, authentic, and full of adventure.

Another thing that sets this company apart from the others is it spends several days in each location. This allows travelers to get a more unique experience in each place. Prices range from $3,700-$6,400 per person for trips ranging 11-17 days.

Abercrombie & Kent

If luxury tours are more your style, you can’t skip a trip with Abercrombie & Kent. Established in 1962, this company has won tons of awards for creating fantastic travel experiences for its guests.

It offers customizable tours or preplanned options, so you don’t have to worry about virtually any aspect of your trip. The European tours are the perfect example of why bus tours can be fantastic.

For example, on a trip through Spain and Portugal, travelers stop for a wine tasting on the journey from Lisbon to Évora.

The European tours cost anywhere from $6,000-$18,000 per person for tours ranging 8-15 days. A few ultra-luxe options near $40,000 per person,

Insight Vacations

If you’d like more flexibility in the length of your trip, check out Insight Vacations. Its tours range from a few days to over two weeks, so you can select exactly how long you want to be in Europe. The company also offers tours to practically every country in Europe.

There are customer reviews of nearly all of the tours, as well, so you can get first-hand accounts of what to expect. You can also sort tours by price (they range from $1,500-$12,000) or the average rating. The large price range also means everyone can find a tour that works with their budget.

TopDeck

TopDeck is all about using buses (called “coaches” in Europe), ferries, trains, and any other method of transportation that makes the most sense for your itinerary. However, primarily, you’ll be traveling by bus.

The company offers a wide variety of tours throughout Europe, ranging from one week to a month. Prices are moderate—you’ll find options between $1,500-$8,000. However, do be sure to check the accommodation options on any tour you’re interested in, as some of the more budget-friendly options include stays in hostels, which might not be ideal for everyone.

Trafalgar

One of the oldest tour companies around, Trafalgar has been helping travelers explore Europe since 1947. It offers plenty of search options to help you find the best tour for your group, including women-only tours, adventure-focused trips, and more.

Like other companies, you can find tours as short as a week or as long as a month. Prices range from around $1,000-$12,000. This company also prides itself on responsible travel, so you can feel safe on any trip you take.

Rick Steves’ Tours

Rick Steves is one of the top European travel experts in the world. His TV show, Rick Steves’ Europe, is one of the most-watched and longest-running travel series ever. Naturally, fans of the show were thrilled when he launched his own tour company.

Rick Steves’ Tours provides high-quality tours run by one of Europe’s most knowledgeable guides. While Steves himself isn’t present on every tour, all the guides in the company are well-trained and enthusiastic about showing you a local’s view of the continent. Prices range from $1,800-$6,000 per person and range from one to three weeks.

Globus

It can be tricky to find a budget-friendly tour company that’s also well-organized and has knowledgeable guides. However, those are the very reasons Globus has been around for such a long time. It offers tours to many different countries and offers multi-country options, as well.

The wide range of options means you can book a tour that lasts less than a week or up to three weeks. Prices range from $1,000-$6,000 per person. The company also runs a lot of sales that can help you save even more money, which means you’ll have more to spend on souvenirs.

Costsaver

A tight budget doesn’t have to prevent you from traveling if you really want to see the world. Booking with Costsaver will score you a bus tour through Europe for an even better price. While you won’t get the same accommodations and activities as more expensive luxury tours, you can still have a great experience.

Tours start at about $1,000 for a one-week trip, and even the month-long options are under $6,000. The search engine on the site also makes it easy to filter by price or duration, and every tour includes customer ratings. You can even add extra activities if your budget allows.

Bus tours are a stress-free, economical way to enjoy the quaint towns, historic architecture, and amazing landmarks of Europe. Whether you want to check out the sights in Amsterdam, explore Paris, or learn all about the ancient ruins in Athens, these tour bus companies will help you do it, no matter what your budget is.