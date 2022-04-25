What You Need to Know About the Insignia Air Fryer Recall

We all love our air fryers, but you might want to double-check your model number—it might be part of the recall recently issued by Best Buy in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Certain models of the Insignia brand of air fryers sold at Best Buy are being recalled due to overheating issues, as well as the potential for fire and burns. The recall is for appliances sold between November 2018-February 2022, and includes the Insignia Digital, Analog, and Digital Oven models with the following numbers:

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

NS-AFO6DBK1

NS-AFO6DSS1

You can find the model number on the bottom of your appliance. If your device is one of those recalled, you can visit the recall website and register your device. Once your device is confirmed as part of the recall, you’ll be sent a shipping box, pre-paid label, and return instructions.

Advertisement



When the appliance has been returned, customers will be issued an electronic Best Buy gift card. The amount will be whichever is greater: the price you paid based on your receipt or the average price in the country at the time.

You’ll do have to go through the full process, though; returns won’t be accepted at Best Buy stores.

So, before you start making something in that Insignia air fryer, be sure to double-check the model number and see if you’re owed a refund.