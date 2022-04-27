LEGO Succulents: The Perfect Plants for People Who Kill Plants

Don’t have much of a green thumb? LEGO is about to help you out with its brand-new Botanical Collection.

Now, even people who kill plants like it’s their job can enjoy some succulents because you can build them yourself with LEGOs.

The brand debuted its new collection which includes both a set of adorable succulents as well as a real-sized orchid. The succulents are a set of nine different varieties of faux plants in a range of colors and shapes. They can be built separately and then combined to create a little low-maintenance garden.

LEGO Flower Bouquet Add a bouquet to your LEGO collection as well.

There are three separate instructions on how to assemble the plants, so you and your friends can join in together to craft the faux succulents. If you want to shop them, they’re available for pre-order now on the LEGO website as well as select retailers. They’ll officially launch on May 1 for $49.99.

“They say having succulents in a room helps you focus, and we hope this set gives the same feeling,” said Anderson Ward Grubb, senior designer at The LEGO Group in a media announcement. “We wanted to create a set that offers a relaxing and mindful building experience to help adults switch off from their busy lives and to most importantly re-focus on something they enjoy.”

The pieces join existing plant and botanical-themed pieces including a bouquet, so if you want to have even more unkillable plants in your home, the succulents might need to be next.