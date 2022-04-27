Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

What You Need to Know About the Ground Beef Recall

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Writer

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

About LifeSavvy
@heysheashea
| 1 min read
A pound of minced ground beef sits on a cutting board.
Fascinadora/Shutterstock.com

A new recall has been issued, and it’s time to head to your fridge or freezer and check your stash of ground beef.

A New Jersey-based refrigerated service has recalled 120,872 pounds of ground beef due to potential e.coli contamination.

The ground beef was produced Feb. 1-April 8, 2022 and was shipped nationwide. As of press time, there are no confirmed reports of illness or reactions to any of the beef. Several brands were included in the recall (you can find the full list here as well as a list of matching labels).

How to Freeze Meat Properly for Safe Storage and Better Flavor
RELATEDHow to Freeze Meat Properly for Safe Storage and Better Flavor

To check your beef, you can look at the USDA label of inspection. The recalled beef will have the establishment number 46841 inside the mark. If you discover that you have some of the recalled meat, throw it away or return it to wherever you purchased it.

Those who have further questions about the recall can contact the USDA via the toll-free hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or use the agency’s live chat feature from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

If you’ve bought ground beef recently, be sure to check its label. And if you have an Insignia air fryer, you might want to check on that, as well.

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?