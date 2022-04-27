What You Need to Know About the Ground Beef Recall

A new recall has been issued, and it’s time to head to your fridge or freezer and check your stash of ground beef.

A New Jersey-based refrigerated service has recalled 120,872 pounds of ground beef due to potential e.coli contamination.

The ground beef was produced Feb. 1-April 8, 2022 and was shipped nationwide. As of press time, there are no confirmed reports of illness or reactions to any of the beef. Several brands were included in the recall (you can find the full list here as well as a list of matching labels).

To check your beef, you can look at the USDA label of inspection. The recalled beef will have the establishment number 46841 inside the mark. If you discover that you have some of the recalled meat, throw it away or return it to wherever you purchased it.

Those who have further questions about the recall can contact the USDA via the toll-free hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or use the agency’s live chat feature from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

If you’ve bought ground beef recently, be sure to check its label. And if you have an Insignia air fryer, you might want to check on that, as well.