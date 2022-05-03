This Could Be the Secret to Grilling the Best Burger

If you’re a dedicated grill master, you likely already have a secret recipe for making your signature burger. But for those who are open to trying a new technique, you don’t have to look any further than your freezer.

An ice cube could be the secret to getting the juiciest burgers from your grill this summer. While this might sound super odd, according to Tasting Table, it’s a reputable way to ensure your burgers don’t get too dried out as they grill. Plus it’s an easy trick to try.

You simply fold an ice cube into the center of your patty and cook as usual. As you do, the water from the ice cube will dispense through the meat and give it some extra moisture.

Now, there is a bit of a caveat to this hack. It’s not designed for those who enjoy their burgers rare or even medium-rare. The ice cube in the center will be less likely to fully melt if you enjoy a less-done burger, so you’ll probably want to skip this trick. There is, however, an alternative.

Instead of an ice cube, use butter if you prefer your burger anything less than well-done. Just slice some tiny pieces of butter and blend them into your meat. Then, when you place your patties on the grill, the butter will melt more easily and give you the same effect, regardless of how you like your meat cooked.

If you plan to spend a significant amount of time at the grill this summer, this burger hack might be worth a try.