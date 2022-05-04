This Is the Best Time to Sell Your Home

It’s definitely a seller’s market in real estate right now, so it’s no wonder that many people have been considering putting their property up for sale. But when it comes to getting even more of a return on your investment, is there a “best time” to sell?

According to the experts, there is, indeed, an optimal time of year to sell your home, and if you’ve been thinking about doing so, you’ll want to get a move-on. According to Lending Tree, spring and summer are the best times to get a For Sale sign in your yard.

The company cited research from real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions which looked at 10 years’ worth of single-family and condo sales. Within the data, homes sold in May had, on average, a 13.4% higher premium.

May wasn’t alone, though. March, April, June, July, and August all had higher price points than the winter months. They actually have the worst premiums at 5.8% which is less than half of the summer months’ rates.

As for why spring and summer could be best? There’s no hard evidence on what causes the jump, but in spring, people have filed their taxes and gotten their returns. They’re also able to purchase and settle in during kids’ summer breaks.

Summer break with the kids out of school might allow more people time to look for a new home and move in, as well.

If you’ve been considering selling your home, it’s time to get it listed!