8 TikTok Coffee Hacks That Actually Work

For coffee lovers, few things are more sacred than their daily (or thrice-daily) cup of joe. While most would never dream of changing their morning brew, if you’re kinda over your old standby, you might find a new fave among these viral coffee hacks that actually work.

When it comes to jazzing up your coffee, people have shared tons of ideas on social media. While not every hack is a good one (some don’t even work), this list of shortcuts and recipes are actually worth trying if you’re looking for something new or just want to tweak your morning java.

How to Prevent Watered-Down Iced Coffee

Iced coffee lovers will be particularly pleased with this hack. In the video, @katielopynski simply freezes handfuls of tiny coffee ice cubes (it’ll work with the standard size, as well) and plops them in a glass before pouring milk over the top. As the cubes melt, they gradually fill your glass with coffee.

If you love cold brewed or iced coffee, it’s better to toss in frozen coffee cubes instead of regular ice cubes because the latter will just dilute your coffee.

Take cream and sugar? You can freeze those in your cubes, as well, so you’ll always have the perfect blend as they melt.

Make Your Own Iced Shaken Espresso

If you haven’t tried Starbucks’ shaken espressos yet, you can do so at home! In the video above, @coffeedbybella shows you how to make a Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

First, she combines brown sugar, espresso, cinnamon, and ice in a mason jar and seals it. Then, she shakes it until it’s frothy and well combined, tops it off with some milk, and stirs, and bam! Perfect iced espresso.

This concoction isn’t just a clever new Starbucks invention, though. Shaking your iced espresso is also backed by Paul Adams‘ in his book Cook’s Illustrated. The science editor explained that the process of quick cooling, aeration, and dilution actually creates a smoother overall flavor profile.

Turn Your Coffee Into a Meal

Thanks to TikTok, the term “proffee” has made its way into the vernacular. Essentially, it’s an easy way to turn your coffee into a meal. If you normally skip breakfast, this hack might interest you.

To try it, you just make your iced coffee as usual, but instead of adding creamer, toss in your favorite premade protein shake. Premier Protein is the most popular brand used on TikTok, because it comes in vanilla and chocolate, both of which taste delicious in coffee.

Toss in some sweetener, any extra milk or cream you want, and you’ve got a tasty on-the-go breakfast.

Dalgona Coffee—No Blender Required

While some were busy making sourdough bread over the last few years, coffee enthusiasts were on the dalgona coffee train. The trend continues, but the only downside is it’s recommended that you use a handheld blender or frother to make it.

Thankfully, @ingatylam crafted a hack for those of us who don’t have either of the aforementioned tools on hand: just grab a whisk!

In the video, she simply adds the three ingredients for dalgona coffee (hot water, sugar, and instant coffee) to a large cup, and then rolls a whisk with her hands to mix them. While it will take you a bit longer than a blender, it’s an excellent hack to use in a pinch.

Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother If you enjoy dalgona, you'll eventually want to pick up one of these.

Make Espresso Without Espresso

Espresso-free espresso sounds more than a bit odd, and we do have to share the caveat that no, this hack will not taste just like espresso. However, for those of us who don’t have an espresso machine, it’s not a bad alternative.

As it turns out, you can turn instant coffee into espresso. To do so, just check out @shakybarista’s vid above. You just increase the amount of instant coffee you add to the water when mixing. The resulting taste isn’t too far off from an actual espresso. Just be sure to grab a high-quality dark roast if you want to try this one.

While the taste might be slightly more bitter, those who are using this hack to craft lattes or creamy iced coffees will find it’s easily hidden with syrups and dairy additions.

Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine If you're serious about your espresso, this model is worth the investment.

Turn Cold Brew Into Ice Cream

Want a sweet treat for warmer weather? Make cold brew ice cream with this hack from @heyits.isabel.

In the video, she soaks a cup of cashews in hot water for a few hours, and then drains and tosses them in a blender with a bit of maple syrup and some cold brew. Blend the mixture until smooth, and then pour it into ice cube trays to freeze. Save the remaining mix (you’ll need it later).

After the cubes are completely frozen, place them back in the blender, top them with the rest of the mix, and blend. Scrape the edges as needed, until you have creamy, ice cream.

Ninja BL660 Professional Countertop Blender with 1100-Watt Base You'll need a blender that can handle soaked cashews for this one.

Make Your Coffee Taste Better

You might’ve seen this hack before, but in this particular version, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a pour-over method. All you have to do is crush up some clean eggshells, sandwich them between two layers of ground coffee, and then brew as normal.

The result is a more mild, less acidic flavor, thanks to the change in pH. Coffee has a pH of about five, but eggshells contain calcium carbonate, which has a pH of seven. Its alkalinity means it’s able to cut down some of the coffee’s acidity for a smoother-tasting brew.

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper Grab one of these handy drippers if you use this hack a lot.

Create Your Own Sweet Cream

Fans of Starbucks’ sweet cream-based beverages can save themselves some cash next time they’re craving a creamy, sweet jolt. Cream cheese is actually pretty easy to make!

Former Starbucks barista, @elysehaleyk, hasn’t been shy about showcasing the brand’s cream cheese recipe. However, she makes large batches of this sweet cream, so you’ll probably want to decrease the ingredient amounts a bit to suit your own needs.

To make it, you just combine vanilla syrup, heavy cream, and 2% milk. Doesn’t get much easier than that!

Torani Puremade Vanilla Syrup Vanilla is a key ingredient for making your own sweet cream.

If you’re ready to shake up your own morning joe, or just impress your friends at brunch, these viral coffee hacks will give you tons of fun new options to try. Who knows? You might just find a new regular.