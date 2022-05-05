Making This Coffee Switch Could Help Your Stomach

Coffee drinkers with sensitive stomachs are well aware that, sometimes, that morning cup doesn’t sit right. One change could make all the difference, though.

If you like cold brew coffee, you might find it’s much easier on your stomach. Obviously, if you’re not a fan of iced coffee, this switch won’t be an option. If you are, though, it’s worth switching things up, even if it’s just a few days a week.

Todd Carmichael, CEO, and co-founder of La Colombe Coffee Roasters, told Real Simple that the brewing process is what makes cold coffee easier on the stomach. First, grounds are steeped in cold or room temperature water for up to 24 hours.

They’re then filtered, which is what gives cold coffee its smoother flavor and makes it less acidic. This is why that acidic aftertaste you can sometimes get from hot coffee is totally gone, too.

Typically, coffee has a pH level of around five or six, making it acidic. Cold brews generally have a slightly lower acidity level, which prevents upsetting your tummy.

If you often have to deal with an upset stomach after drinking hot coffee, switching to cold brew could be the answer. And don’t despair hot-coffee-only folks: there’s a trick you can try to lose that acidic aftertaste, too.