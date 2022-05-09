You’ve gotten through all of last week’s drops, and now, you need new content to consume. As usual, Netflix is coming through for you.

This week, subscribers are being treated to a new adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo. This time, the novel is being a series adaptation for even more to watch. Then, there’s the return of the popular reality series Bling Empire as well as Outlander‘s fifth season.

Basically, there’s a wide variety of content, and if you want to start planning your watches now, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 9, 2022.

May 9 Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War: The popular anime series gets a new iteration with Netflix anime.



May 10 Outlander: Season 5: Catch up on Outlander while the new season airs on Starz. Workin’ Moms: Season 6: Four mom friends deal with life after having kids. 42 Days of Darkness: A woman is on a mission to find her missing sister. Brotherhood: Season 2: A lawyer faces a dilemma as her brother becomes the leader of a criminal faction in Brazil. Operation Mincemeat: Two British military men devise a plan to lure Hilter’s forces away from their troops. Our Father: This documentary tells the tale of a fertility doctor who impregnated his patients. The Getaway King: A bandit known for his getaway considers changing his ways after meeting a woman.



May 12 Maverix: This series tells the stories of teens competing in motocross. Savage Beauty: A woman seeking revenge embeds herself into a family with a beauty empire.

May 13 Bling Empire: Season 2: This reality series showcases the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian American entrepreneurs. The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: An erotic filmmaker decides to branch out into other genres. The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly’s novels get a series adaptation.



