You’ve gotten through all of last week’s drops, and now, you need new content to consume. As usual, Netflix is coming through for you.
This week, subscribers are being treated to a new adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo. This time, the novel is being a series adaptation for even more to watch. Then, there’s the return of the popular reality series Bling Empire as well as Outlander‘s fifth season.
Basically, there’s a wide variety of content, and if you want to start planning your watches now, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 9, 2022.
- May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War: The popular anime series gets a new iteration with Netflix anime.
- May 10
- Outlander: Season 5: Catch up on Outlander while the new season airs on Starz.
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6: Four mom friends deal with life after having kids.
- 42 Days of Darkness: A woman is on a mission to find her missing sister.
- Brotherhood: Season 2: A lawyer faces a dilemma as her brother becomes the leader of a criminal faction in Brazil.
- Operation Mincemeat: Two British military men devise a plan to lure Hilter’s forces away from their troops.
- Our Father: This documentary tells the tale of a fertility doctor who impregnated his patients.
- The Getaway King: A bandit known for his getaway considers changing his ways after meeting a woman.
- May 12
- Maverix: This series tells the stories of teens competing in motocross.
- Savage Beauty: A woman seeking revenge embeds herself into a family with a beauty empire.
- May 13
- Bling Empire: Season 2: This reality series showcases the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian American entrepreneurs.
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: An erotic filmmaker decides to branch out into other genres.
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly’s novels get a series adaptation.
- May 13 [Con’t]
- New Heights: A man inherits his father’s failing farm and must deal with this past.
- Senior Year: A woman comes out of a coma after 20 years and goes back to high school.
- May 14
- Borrego: A young botanist is captured by a drug dealer.
- May 15
- PJ Masks: Season 4: The pajama-wearing superhero kids return.