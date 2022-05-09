We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of May 9, 2022

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. Netflix

You’ve gotten through all of last week’s drops, and now, you need new content to consume. As usual, Netflix is coming through for you.

This week, subscribers are being treated to a new adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia Rulfo. This time, the novel is being a series adaptation for even more to watch. Then, there’s the return of the popular reality series Bling Empire as well as Outlander‘s fifth season.

Basically, there’s a wide variety of content, and if you want to start planning your watches now, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 9, 2022.

  • May 9
    • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War: The popular anime series gets a new iteration with Netflix anime.

  • May 10
    • Outlander: Season 5: Catch up on Outlander while the new season airs on Starz.
    • Workin’ Moms: Season 6: Four mom friends deal with life after having kids.
    • 42 Days of Darkness: A woman is on a mission to find her missing sister.
    • Brotherhood: Season 2: A lawyer faces a dilemma as her brother becomes the leader of a criminal faction in Brazil.
    • Operation Mincemeat: Two British military men devise a plan to lure Hilter’s forces away from their troops.
    • Our Father: This documentary tells the tale of a fertility doctor who impregnated his patients.
    • The Getaway King: A bandit known for his getaway considers changing his ways after meeting a woman.

  • May 12
    • Maverix: This series tells the stories of teens competing in motocross.
    • Savage Beauty: A woman seeking revenge embeds herself into a family with a beauty empire.
  • May 13
    • Bling Empire: Season 2: This reality series showcases the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian American entrepreneurs.
    • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri: An erotic filmmaker decides to branch out into other genres.
    • The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly’s novels get a series adaptation.

  • May 13 [Con’t]
    • New Heights: A man inherits his father’s failing farm and must deal with this past.
    • Senior Year: A woman comes out of a coma after 20 years and goes back to high school.
  • May 14
    • Borrego: A young botanist is captured by a drug dealer.
  • May 15
    • PJ Masks: Season 4: The pajama-wearing superhero kids return.
