Selling Your Home? Consulting This Type of Expert Could Increase Its Value

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read more...

A for sale sign is in front of a home.
Andy Dean Photography/Shutterstock.com

No matter what we’re buying or selling, we all want to get the most bang for our buck. For those who are selling their home, that could mean making a few easy upgrades. Before you do that, though, there’s one step you might be skipping.

Hiring a realtor or interior designer to look at your home before selling could be worth the consultation fee.

Of course, you likely already know about simple upgrades like adding new hardware, hiring cleaners before a showing, and stashing things like workout equipment. A professional, however, can come into your home and make specific suggestions based on both your home and budget.

Instead of taking guesses about what needs to be done to your home, a professional can assess your home’s value and direct you toward more personalized ways to upgrade different elements.

If you’ve already retained a realtor, they might be willing to come in and provide this service as part of your existing agreement. If not, you can always consult an interior designer or contractor. There might be a fee associated with hiring someone, but with the recommended upgrades, there’s a good chance you’ll recoup the money.

If you’ve got plans to sell your home, it might be time to start calling some designers.

