There’s Now a Wordle Game for Food Lovers

By now, you’ve likely played Wordle at least once. The Hangman-esque game took the internet by storm earlier this year, and now there are all kinds of iterations, including one for foodies.

Created by Julie Loria, a cookbook author, Phoodle works much like its predecessor. You guess the daily food-related word and get a new one tomorrow.

During each daily round, you get six attempts to get the word right. After you submit your guess, letters that are both in the word and in the right position will turn green. However, letters that are in the word but in the wrong position will be yellow. Letters that aren’t in the word at all will be grey.

You then use those color cues to keep guessing until you, hopefully, get the right answer.

The new food-centric game also features some fun new features. At the end of each game, you can choose to be routed to a recipe related to that day’s word, and you’ll be treated to some fun facts as well.

The answers can be anything from famous chefs to ingredients, so there are plenty of options as you play in the coming days.

It’s easy to add Phoodle to your morning routine, or just play while you wait for your dinner to bake or boil. There are no signups or logins required, and it’s completely free. So, if you’re a foodie who also loves word games, this one’s for you!