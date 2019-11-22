10 Easy Instant Pot Thanksgiving Sides

Thanksgiving can feel overwhelming. You have a house to clean, a menu to plan, and so much food preparation. This year, pour yourself a glass of wine and let your pressure cooker do some of the work!

We’re not saying you have to use your Instant Pot for every side dish, but, hey, it can be done with the right timing. If you’d like some support in the kitchen this year, let this convenient contraption take on some of the load. Whether its green bean casserole or that stuffing you loathe making, we’ve found a Thanksgiving side dish recipe you can hand off with the press of a button.

Mac and Cheese

Macaroni and cheese might not hit every Thanksgiving table, but this recipe gives you the perfect excuse to make it this year. In just 10 minutes, this creamy, cheesy dish is ready to hit the table.

The author uses chicken broth as the cooking liquid to provide a richer taste, along with three types of cheese, garlic powder, and hot sauce. Make this quick, easy meal, and then move on to the next.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a staple Thanksgiving dish. The only problem is they take a long time to prepare. All the peeling and cutting is time-consuming, and then you have to boil your potatoes for at least 30 minutes before you can even mash them.

To significantly cut down the time, cook your potatoes in your Instant Pot instead of boiling them. You still have to peel and mash, but you’ll save lots of time and stove space.

Green Bean Casserole

Thanksgiving just wouldn’t be the same without green bean casserole. This recipe adds some new flavors with additional cheese, garlic, and panko bread crumbs. The general idea is still in there, but with a new, exciting twist.

This recipe might be a bit different from what you are used to, but the flavors are super-complementary and make each bite heavenly.

Corn Bread Stuffing

Enjoy the sweet and savory goodness of cornbread stuffing this year! You’ll love the tender, fluffy texture of each bite. For a little extra crunch or flavor, try out some of the optional add-ins, like crumbled sausage, walnuts, or dried cranberries.

Within 30 minutes, you can have this stuffing prepared and ready to go, which gives you plenty of time to prep your next recipe.

Traditional Stuffing

While cornbread stuffing makes for a deliciously sweet side dish, some prefer a more traditional dressing made with dried bread. If you put your cornbread in the pressure cooker, you can cook it without drying it out.

Put your stuffing in a Bundt cake pan to add a fancy mold for this festive feast. The author also suggests you put it in the oven after it’s been cooked in the pressure cooker. If you do that while your turkey rests, it adds a bit of crisp to your stuffing.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Once you prep your potatoes and other ingredients, 12 minutes is all it takes for your pressure cooker to do the rest. The sweet maple syrup and woody flavors of cinnamon bring this dish to life.

When your sweet potatoes are complete, you can add them to a casserole dish and top them with marshmallow crème and pecans for an extra flavor boost.

Creamed Corn

This recipe comes together in 15 minutes. If you just want to dump everything in your Instant Pot and press the button like you normally do, this recipe is for you!

Whether you have fresh, frozen, or canned corn, you can use it with this recipe. The cream and cream cheese, along with some butter, make this rich recipe a real people pleaser.

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

When you combine sprouts, minced garlic, and chopped onion, it makes for a humble, yet flavorful dish. Five minutes in the pressure cooker is all it takes to create this yummy side.

Butternut Squash

This side dish only takes three minutes in the Instant Pot, which seems insane! What a time- and oven space-saver that is!

A little cinnamon, sugar, and almond make for additional crunch and sweet flavor enhancement.

Carrots and Parsnips

“Instant Pot” your root veggies and free up some space on your stovetop. This recipe calls for butter, salt, pepper, and a bit of parsley to create a modest side dish.

If you prefer your carrots with an al dente bite, two minutes on high pressure is all you need. If you want them a bit softer, three minutes should do the trick!

