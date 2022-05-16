We’re halfway through May, but that doesn’t mean Netflix’s streaming content has slowed since the beginning of the month. The streaming service has as many quality drops this week as it did two weeks ago.

For romance lovers, there’s a particularly exciting launch in A Perfect Pairing, the story of an ad executive who travels to Australia in order to land a large account with a winery and meets a charming local while there. Then, there’s Love on the Spectrum U.S. which takes the popular series and relocates it to the United States where singles on the spectrum date and find love.

Of course, romance isn’t all that’s coming to Netflix this week. Want to find out what else is on the way? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of May 16, 2022.

May 16 Blippi’s Adventures: Blippi takes preschoolers on field trips. Servant of the People: Season 2-3: The next season of the Ukrainian political satire starring now Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy comes to streaming. Vampire in the Garden: Vampires have taken over the human world in this Netflix anime.

May 17 The Future Diary: Season 2: Singles in this reality show receive a diary of their own love story and can see if it becomes real life.



May 18 Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror: People work to take down online chat rooms that led to sexual abuse. Love on the Spectrum U.S.: The popular series about people on the spectrum finding love comes to the U.S. The Perfect Family: A woman attempts to get used to her son’s girlfriend’s eccentric family. Toscana: A Danish chef travels to Tuscany and meets a local who changes his perspective. Who Killed Sara?: Season 3: The third season of the murder mystery series comes to streaming.



May 19 A Perfect Pairing: An ad executive heads to Australia to land a big client and meets a charming local. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: The Boss Baby is back in a new special. The G Word with Adam Conover: The host of Adam Ruins Everything examines the government. Insiders: Season 2: Season two of the reality series hits streaming. The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar: This documentary follows the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas. Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived: The comedian’s comedy special comes to Netflix.



